South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated her granddaughter Mimi's second birthday

The reality TV star posted several pictures of herself and her granddaughter and wrote a heartfelt message to her

Many netizens also flooded the comment section and wished Mam'Mkhize's granddaughter a happy birthday

Shauwn Mkhize wished her granddaughter Mimi a happy birthday.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is one celeb who is big on family, and recently, she celebrated one of her granddaughter's birthday on social media.

Shauwn Mkhize pens heartfelt message for her granddaughter Mimi

Despite all the controversy regarding her tax woes and alleged fraud case, Mzansi's socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, better known as Mam'Mkhize, poured out her heart to Andile Mpisane's daughter Mimi on her birthday.

The football club owner celebrated her granddaughter Mimi's second birthday in style by posting several pictures of them on her Instagram page, along with a heartwarming message.

She wrote:

"Happy 2nd Birthday, Baby Mimi. My little sunshine, you are truly a force to be reckoned with—so feisty and determined, with the most tender heart and captivating eyes.You’re my little fighter, and I am in awe of your spirit. I can’t wait to see the incredible woman you will become. Watching you grow has been an endless adventure and I know you’re destined to become an extraordinary woman. Grandma will always love & cherish you."

See the post below:

Fans shower Mimi and Shauwn with love

Many netizens showered Shauwn and her granddaughter with love and also wished Mimi the happiest birthday:

sorishanaidoo wrote:

"Adorable."

castromafia said:

"The biggest lesson we can learn from you is how to support and stand for family."

zandilemamaore applauded:

"What I respect the most about you is showing up for your grandkids and you also have beautiful grandchildren."

umsparty commented:

"Happy Birthday Mimi."

keneilwe3908 mentioned:

"Happy birthday to your granddaugther."

mcoyinomfundo responded:

"Happy birthday Mzukulu."

connydacious replied:

"Happy birthday baby Mimi."

thandisilinda shared:

"Happy birthday to princess Mimi."

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday

Source: Briefly News