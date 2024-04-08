Shauwn Mkhize celebrated her 48th birthday recently, and she opted to celebrate it in a more meaningful way

The businesswoman shared that she spent the day with the kids at the St Philomena’s Children’s Home

Royal AM boss posted a heartwarming video of the kids dancing and singing and enjoying cake and KFC treats

Shauwn Mkhize’s birthday celebrations brightened the faces of the kids at St. Philomena’s Children’s Home.

Shauwn Mkhize had a jol on her 48th birthday with the children from an orphanage. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Mam’Mkhize spends day with orphaned kids

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated her 49th birthday on 6 April 2024

The business mogul opted to celebrate her special day in a more meaningful and sentimental way. Shauwn Mkhize revealed that she spent the day with the orphaned girls at the St Philomena’s Children’s Home.

In her heartwarming video, the Royal AM boss can be seen dancing and singing with the kids and handing them KFC treats to go with their cake.

Shauwn shows gratitude to the children

Sharing her experience with the vibrant kids, Shauwn said she was very grateful for the opportunity to bring smiles to their little faces.

"Yesterday, I celebrated my birthday in a very meaningful way. I was surrounded by the beautiful girls from St Philomena’s Children's Home. It was a party. We sang, we danced, we laughed, and we had so much fun.

"My heart overflows with gratitude. Recognizing that even the smallest acts of kindness carry immense power to impact a person's life."

Shauwn Mkhize remembered her early-day struggles and noted how that moment took her back to those days. She then thanked the children for making her day,

The video warmed the hearts of many of her followers, and many encouraged her to continue her awesome philanthropic work.

Shawun Mkhize wears gorgeous Zulu attire

