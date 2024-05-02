Global site navigation

Woman Shows Drastic Body Changes During Pregnancy in TikTok Video, Mzansi in Disbelief
Woman Shows Drastic Body Changes During Pregnancy in TikTok Video, Mzansi in Disbelief

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A woman documented her pregnancy journey and shared the video on social media for the world to see
  • The TikTok clip shows the dramatic physical changes she went through, from facial features to swollen legs
  • With 369,000 views and counting, the footage sparked a mix of empathy and disbelief among Mzansi people

A woman revealed the body changes she experienced while pregnant
A woman showed the physical changes she went through during her pregancy. Image: @theshegos
A woman bravely revealed the transformation her body underwent during her journey to motherhood.

SA woman faces pregnancy changes

She showed difference between her pre-pregnancy appearance and what she looked like throughout the gestation period. Her once radiant glow was replaced by fatigue, and her face bears the marks of pregnancy-induced acne.

The woman features looked nothing life her before pics and her pregnancy feet were severely swollen.

TikTok users discuss pregnancy struggles

Th video was uploaded to the TikTok account @theshegos_. Many applauded the woman's honesty and bravery in sharing her journey, while others were stunned by her pregnancy struggles.

Watch the video below:

Read a few social media reactions below:

@thandoe_khumalo asked:

"Uyivulile icase yeGBV? "

@sisandahlomuka said:

"I refuse to believe that it's the same person."

@mellow3893 mentioned:

"Lol, that's why elsders ask 'ke mang ao sentseng ngwanaka' cause wow. "

@mbalicele joked:

"I also looked like a weapon formed against my husband. "

@Kgomotsoronaldonkwe wrote:

"No wonder some family requests a man to pay damages. "

@xhara_itu asked:

"Askies mommy did you check BP?"

@regomoditsweteke shared:

"Yhoo. My contribution to this country is that I’m not pregnant. "

@lindokuhlengweny54 added:

"Pregnancy really humbled you. "

@Of King_56 typed:

"Then they say that the relationship should be 50/50 when you have lost your beauty. "

Woman shares pregnancy transformation video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that you know those pregnancy time-lapse videos where you watch a woman's belly grow.

Well, buckle up because this one takes it to a new level! A Mzansi woman decided to share her pregnancy journey on TikTok. But instead of just showing her baby bump, she went all out, revealing her entire physical transformation. And let's say the results are unbelievable.

