Wendy Williams got vulnerable about her health problems in a video where she showed the effects of lymphedema

Wendy Williams spoke to TMZ in detail about her medical condition, lymphedema, which has affected her feet

Wendy Williams explained the details of living with lymphedema and what it could mean for her future health

Gossip legend Wendy Williams spoke openly about her issues stemming from lymphedema.

Wendy Williams was on 'TMZ' to explain that she has been sick with lymphedema.

TMZ interviewed Wendy Williams, and she was eager to spread awareness about lymphedema.

Wend Williams explains lymphedema in TMZ interview

The South African reports that Wendy Williams suffers from lymphedema, which causes her lymphatic system to get blocked, resulting in swelling.

Speaking to TMZ, Wendy clarifies that the disease has not bound her to a wheelchair, but it is possible. Wendy William got real about the effect of lymphedema as she lifted her swollen foot to show the interviewers. Wendy says she can still stand despite not being able to feel most of her foot. She said:

"I can feel 5 percent of my feet."

Wendy Williams showed TMZ interviewers what effects lymphedema had on her body. Image: Twitter/@TMZ

Cleaveland Clinic reports that lymphedema is a rare disease depending on the cause.

Netizens express concern over Wendy Williams' health

Netizens reacted to the interview by showing sympathy for Wendy Williams. Many had well-wishes for Wendy Williams' overall health

@Msjillianw commented:

"Wow, it is sad watching her like this . It reminds me of when my grandmother started showing signs of dementia."

@boddie815 commented:

"Pray for Wendy Williams "

@ItsMimiB commented:

"I am shook. Poor wendy. This honestly makes me sad for her."

Some fans were also concerned about Wendy Williams' mental health as some thought she should not have had the interview.

@DTA1329 commented:

"Very unfortunate to see Wendy in poor health. I hope people that love her protect her. "

@KeishaaDee_ commented:

She is not well. This interview definitely shouldn’t have happened.

Comedienne Sherri Shepherd set to replace Wendy on 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Briefly News previously reported that Wendy Williams is not coming back for the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show due to ill health.

But not to worry, Sherri Shepherd is taking over from Williams to become the new host of the talk show. Deadline reports that Shepherd is finalising the deal to become the permanent host of The Wendy Williams Show.

