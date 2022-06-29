Natasha Thahane has come back with a video after giving birth and has caused some commotion on social media

Natasha Thahane took to her social media to show off her trim figure barely a month after giving birth

Netizens reacted to a video of Natasha Thahane with divided opinions as some uploaded her quick bounce back while others were more critical

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Natasha Thahane was pregnant with soccer player Tembinkosi Lorch's baby. Natasha gave birth and has already managed to bounce back physically.

Natasha Thahane gave her followers an update on what her body looks like now that she had a baby, and reactions split between love and criticism. Image: Instagram /@ natasha_ thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane took to social media to show off what her mummy body looks like, and fans were in disbelief.

Natasha Thahane shares update on her post-baby body

ZAlebs reported that Natasha Thahane gave birth a few weeks ago and has already shed her baby weight. In an Instagram video, Natasha is on vacation in a bikini and looks fit and toned despite her recent pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Natasha Thahane has Mzansi divided over her post-baby snap

Natasha's clip quickly got some traction online when Musa Khawula re-posted the video on Twitter. Netizens reacted to the clip with some feeling that her quick bounce-back was because she had the money, as some alleged that Natasha got some cosmetic surgery help.

@Dimakai commented:

"It’s a blessing to have money to buy a flat tummy after "

@DyaniSivuyisiwe wrote:

"Liposuction, diet, gym and money helps too that's not a bad thing"

Some tweeps felt that Natasha's video was adding to the pressure society puts on new mothers, @Mam_Bhele commented:

"Why the pressure though?"

@MboniMushiana added:

"Did you say doctors? Shame...the pressure of snapping back into shape two seconds after having the baby is really sad."

Others complimented the actress and reasoned that her profession makes it necessary for her to regain her body.

@godly_gurl commented:

"No pressure just taking care of herself as she should ❤️"

Some local celebs took to Instagram to compliment Natasha. Socialite Ayanda Thabethe commented:

"Hey hottie "

Savage Beauty actress Rosemary Zimu commented

"Heater!!!!! A whole bomb "

@RybroX commented:

"It's a blessing to have a tummy like that after pregnancy no cap."

Some responded to those who were speculating about surgery, @UnkleBlu commented:

"Y'all forget celebrities exercise, probably also during pregnancy. She showed a pic after giving birth and she wasn't exactly "fat" either, she had a belly but she got rid of it probably through exercise right."

@iam_biwott commented:

"No way you just had a baby,the body is bodying "

@mole_belindarh commented:

"Beautiful baby mama"

Thembinkosi Lorch allegedly cheating on Natasha Thahane with Thandi Make

Briefly News previously reported that rumour has it that there is trouble in Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's paradise. According to reports by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Lorch cheated on his long-time girlfriend with actress Thandi Make.

The allegations of Lorch's infidelity come only months after the pair reportedly welcomed their first child together. Taking to Twitter, Kwawula posted a collage of a side by side picture of the Orlando Pirates forward and the Judas Kiss actress and made the shocking revelation.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News