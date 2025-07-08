Scotts Maphuma's fans recently got to see a softer and more personal glimpse into his life

The Amapiano star posted a heartwarming message to his mother on her birthday

This comes months after he faced online backlash for his rude comments, undermining his supporters

Scotts Maphuma's post on his mom's birthday received mixed reactions: Images: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Cue the collective "awws," fans are looking at Scotts Maphuma differently after seeing how he spoke about his mom.

Scotts Maphuma pens birthday message to his mother

Scotts Maphuma is once again topping social media trends, and for once, it's for the right reasons.

The controversial Amapiano star paid tribute to his mother, who celebrated another trip around the sun on 4 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Scotts Maphuma posted an emotional birthday message to his mom. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

He posted a heartfelt birthday message on his Instagram page, accompanied by a picture of him and his mom together, and struggled to fully put into words how much he loved and appreciated her:

"Happy birthday, Ma. I don’t have many words for you, for I don’t know where to start. All I can say is I love you."

Social media users react to Scotts Maphuma's message

Fans and followers showed love to Scotts Maphuma and his mom, and praised her for raising a superstar.

koketso.mashabane said:

"Happy birthday, Mama."

pretty_boy_sphelele wrote:

"Love you, Scoots and happy birthday to your mum! I love your energy, God bless you."

juss_junzz added:

"Behind every great artist, is a great Mom."

djfistoz_uk showed love to Scotts Maphuma's mom:

"More life and more blessings to mummzy."

Social media users said Scotts Maphuma acts indifferent even with his mother. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others brought up Maphuma's foul behaviour months after he faced cancellation for the comments he made about his fans. Others noticed how he acted even with his mother:

superstartopcoat joked:

"Why does that happy birthday wish of yours sound like it came with an attitude?"

vibranium_kxng_werasta noted:

"Bro can’t even take a decent picture with his mom. Now I understand it’s just not your thing."

tobey.33 warned:

"This boy is foolish, it's sad how folks condone his stupid behaviour. Boy, if you ever come to Orlando West, we are going to break bottles on your head just to instil some respect back in your head."

finsta_unpopularopinions was shocked:

"Even nonchalant to your own mother."

chariee14

Boi couldn't even hold his mum like a son should.

Tbo Touch celebrates his wife Nandi Molefe's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tbo Touch's heartfelt birthday message to his wife and mother of his kids, Nandi Molefe:

"Happy birthday, my @queennandiglobal. Thank you for being flawless in all aspects. You make this journey possible and seamless, my baby. Thank you."

The veteran radio personality shared two photos that are 10 years apart, showing not only how long they had been together but also how they hadn't changed over the years.

The couple has been married for 12 years, having tied the knot in 2013, and Briefly News revealed how many guests were invited to their secret wedding ceremony.

Source: Briefly News