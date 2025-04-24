Scotts Maphuma previously hogged headlines after pleading with Mzansi to cancel him because he could no longer enjoy his privacy

The Biri Marung hitmaker finally opened up about why he refuses to pose for photos with his fans in an interview with L-Tido

His sentiments sparked a heated debate on social media, with some accusing him of being arrogant

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma has explained why he doesn’t always take pictures with fans, sparking a heated debate. Previously, the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker pleaded with Mzansi to cancel him because of too much fame.

Scotts Maphuma explains why he doesn't take pics

Speaking to L-Tido on the L-Tido Podcast, during an episode that premiered on YouTube on Wednesday, 23 April, Scotts Maphuma explained that as an introvert, he finds it hard to interact with his fans in public.

“I’m an introvert, but I can be an extrovert. Like I’m an automatic. I’m a DSG gearbox. That’s why I have a problem with pictures and videos, because now I want my space,” he said.

The talented musician then explained in detail that fans mustn’t force him to take pictures just because they support his music.

“Music is like a shop. It’s the same as stocking your fruits and vegetables and placing them there. Then you wait for consumers to purchase. So, music is like that. No one forced another person to open a supermarket or to open a shop for people to come and buy from. So, I didn’t force you, and people didn’t force me to make music. So, me as well, if I don’t want to take a picture, then I don’t want to,” Scotts Maphuma added.

He added that he doesn’t believe his fans are responsible for his current success.

“I don’t think I owe it to them. I don’t think any celebrity owes anyone. This is the world, my brother. I live according to God. No one made me reach the point I’m at today. And no one can remove me from the point I’m at today,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Scotts Maphuma's comments

After Amapiano blog @PianoConnectSA shared a snippet of the podcast on X, social media exploded with reactions. Some concurred with his sentiments, while others slammed him for disrespecting his fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DDT_PM explained:

“Bro, seriously? It’s like you think you’re Beyoncé or something. Let me remind you, as soon as you become a celebrity, it’s not just about you anymore. Chill man, we all know your fame won’t even last 3 years.”

@yangamessi said:

“He’s a bit rude, even if he didn’t know that stardom comes with paparazzi, we will be there, that’s all I say, real talk, be humble in life, you will reap the rewards, I tell you not this 😮‍💨”

@Jack14Vuyisa agreed:

“I completely understand this one. He never forced anyone to like, enjoy or even buy his music. People must just stop idolising celebrities, listen to their music and move on.”

@Marde_03 replied:

“He can kiss his music career goodbye. Just wait until they cancel him. The very same listeners.”

@Itumele35948681 said:

“Then, he is in the wrong industry. You don't speak like that about your customers.”

Netizens debates Scotts Maphuma's reason why he doesn't pose for pics with fans. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma shows love to fans

In related news, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma interacted with his fans and supporters after complaining about being too famous.

This was before the premiere of the controversial episode with L-Tido. A section of South Africans were convinced that Scotts Maphuma had changed for the better.

