Analyst Mandla Biyela believes that taking the Orlando Pirates job could either elevate McCarthy’s coaching career or severely damage his reputation due to the club’s high-pressure environment

With McCarthy recently appointed as Kenya's national coach, leaving now could harm his long-term credibility and suggest a lack of commitment to building stable projects

Despite his legend status, McCarthy would be replacing a successful coach, Jose Riveiro. The expectations and politics at Pirates make it one of the toughest jobs in South African football

With Benni McCarthy linked to a possible return to Orlando Pirates, our football pundit weighs in on whether the move would be bold brilliance — or a dangerous gamble.

The prospect of Benni McCarthy returning to Orlando Pirates as coach has sparked a buzz. Image: Manchester United

Romance vs reality: Benni and the Buccaneers

The prospect of Benni McCarthy returning to Orlando Pirates as head coach has sparked huge buzz among fans, especially with Jose Riveiro reportedly on his way out. But while the romance of the story is strong — a club legend returning to lead the team from the touchline — the reality is far more complex.

Pundit view: 'This job could make or break him'

Briefly News spoke exclusively to South African football analyst Mandla Biyela, who didn’t mince his words:

“Pirates isn’t just a job — it’s a war zone. You don’t walk into Mayfair for peace. You walk in ready to fight for your legacy every week. And that’s what makes this such a dangerous decision for Benni.”

Biyela believes McCarthy has already proven himself locally with Cape Town City and AmaZulu, and his current role with Kenya shows he’s maturing tactically.

“He’s shown he can organise a team, motivate players, and adapt on the international stage. That’s not small. Kenya’s not an easy job — no local coach has done what he’s trying to do there. But Pirates? That’s a furnace. You lose two games, and suddenly you’re labelled clueless.”

Timing and stability: Is this the right moment?

According to Biyela, timing is everything. McCarthy only signed on with Kenya in March 2025 and is expected to lead them into the 2027 AFCON co-hosted by East Africa. Walking away now could damage his credibility.

“If he leaves Kenya mid-project, he risks looking like a short-term thinker. And Pirates isn’t a place for experiments. He’d be replacing a coach who won titles — that bar is high.”

Big club, bigger pressure

While a return would no doubt excite fans and boost morale, Biyela warns it must be a calculated leap.

“If he’s ready to deal with politics, pressure, and pundits dissecting every move, then sure, take the job. But if he’s building something longer-term — maybe even with Bafana Bafana in mind one day — then maybe he waits.”

Is it Passion or Premature?

For Benni McCarthy, the Pirates job offers glory — but also a great fall. The decision, Biyela insists, shouldn’t be emotional. It should be strategic.

According to Biyela, timing is everything. McCarthy only signed on with Kenya in March 2025 . Image: FKF.

