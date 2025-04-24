The reigning UFC Middleweight Champion is reportedly dealing with a serious shin injury that could sideline him until 2026, derailing a potential blockbuster clash with Khamzat Chimaev

Brazilian contender Caio Borralho is pushing for an interim title bout, with Khamzat Chimaev seen as the likely opponent— possibly headlining UFC 317 during International Fight Week

MMA coach Ryan Matthews warns the injury could shift the division’s power dynamics, but believes Du Plessis still has the grit to reclaim his spot when he return

Dricus du Plessis’ reign as UFC Middleweight Champion has hit a roadblock. The South African fighter, who’s been on a meteoric rise, is reportedly dealing with a serious shin injury—potentially a fracture—that could keep him out of action until 2026.

Dricus du Plessis has reportedly pulled out of UFC 317, delaying his title defence against Khamzat Chimaev. Image: Joan Ramobrata

Source: Getty Images

While the UFC has yet to confirm the extent of the injury, credible voices like veteran journalist Kevin Iole and rising contender Caio Borralho have hinted at the worst. The fallout is already shaking the 185-pound division to its core.

"This changes everything," says MMA expert

Veteran MMA coach and analyst Ryan Matthews, who’s worked with UFC talent for over a decade, didn’t hold back when speaking to us.

“A broken shin isn’t like a sprained ankle. That’s a career-pausing injury,” Matthews said.

“If Dricus is out for even six months, the UFC won’t wait around. We’re likely looking at an interim belt by July.”

Matthews believes the UFC will look to Khamzat Chimaev as the primary option for a temporary title.

“Khamzat’s name sells tickets, even if his injury record isn’t clean. But if he stays fit, him versus Borralho makes sense.”

Borralho ready to strike as interim buzz grows

Caio Borralho, currently on a tear, has publicly called for an interim title fight, potentially at UFC 317 during International Fight Week. He’s hinted at a willingness to face Chimaev—someone who also threw shade at Du Plessis, mocking his reliability in a profane social media post. Dricus responded, highlighting his track record of showing up—something Chimaev hasn’t always done. But injuries speak louder than tweets.

The 31-year-old was expected to defend his belt against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in June. Image : Saeed Khan

Source: Getty Images

A comeback delayed, not denied

Du Plessis was building a legacy, having conquered Israel Adesanya and beaten Sean Strickland twice. But as Matthews puts it:

“He’s got the heart of a lion. If he returns healthy, he’s still top dog. But timing is everything in this game.”

With rising contenders like Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen waiting in the wings, the middleweight landscape may shift dramatically before Du Plessis returns. For now, the king rests. But the division marches on.

