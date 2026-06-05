GAUTENG— The MK Party confirmed the death of Member of Parliament Edward Mzikayise Ntshingila on 5 Jun 2026 following a prolonged illness. The former election manager, who secured the party's breakthrough during the 2024 general elections, passed away on Thursday after battling ill health.

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MK Party MP Edward Mzikayise Ntshingila passed away. Images: @Nhleiks5/ X and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to Sunday World, Sifiso Mahlangu, Ntshingila was a committed leader who shaped the organization's debut in national politics. Mahlangu spoke on Friday ahead of a leadership delegation visit to the Ntshingila family home. He confirmed that deputy president Tony Yengeni would lead national officials to meet with the family on Friday afternoon to finalize details.

MK Party leadership visits the Ntshingila family

Mahlangu said that the party is deeply saddened by the loss of the youthful leader. He stated that the leadership knew Ntshingila was unwell and had prayed for his recovery before his condition deteriorated. The spokesperson described Ntshingila as a gentle soul who was loved by many within the organization. Ntshingila managed the 2024 election campaign that established the Jacob Zuma-led party as the third-largest political organization in South Africa.

He was subsequently sworn into the National Assembly to lead its parliamentary work. Mahlangu added that further details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services would be shared with the public once national officials conclude their meeting with the family this afternoon.

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Source: Briefly News