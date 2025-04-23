Pitso Mosimane dismissed Orlando Pirates links, saying no one has formally approached him and his focus remains on the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools project

He stated he’s not unemployed, despite leaving Iran’s Esteghlal due to a payment dispute, and is actively involved in developing youth coaching in South Africa

Mosimane didn’t rule out a PSL return, but said it would have to be the “right project at the right time,” echoing sentiments from previous job speculations

Renowned South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence on the swirling rumours connecting him to Orlando Pirates, clarifying that he has not been approached by the Betway Premiership heavyweights regarding a potential coaching role.

Pitso Mosimane shuts down Orlando Pirates rumours, says no offer has been made

Source: Getty Images

“I’ve seen it [the speculation], but nobody has spoken to me… We will see,”

Mosimane told SowetanLIVE over the weekend.

The speculation comes amid reports that Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will depart at the end of the current campaign, once his three-year deal expires. Mosimane, however, made it clear that while he’s open to returning to the local scene, the conditions must be ideal.

“Why not? It must be the right project, at the right time,” he said.

Schools before silverware: Pitso’s new mission

Speaking at the unveiling of Curro Wilgeheuwel as the latest partner in his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS), the former Al Ahly mentor downplayed talk of a return to elite coaching. He revealed that his focus is now on grassroots development, where he’s deeply involved in training young talent.

“At the moment, this [PMSS] badge matters more than any other. I’m on the pitch every day, working with kids and mentoring coaches,” he explained.

Mosimane stressed that his aim is to leave a lasting legacy in football beyond trophies.

“I want to build something meaningful. When I stop coaching, people won’t remember how many cups I lifted, but the impact I made.”

‘I’m not unemployed’ – Coach sets record straight

Following his January exit from Iranian side Esteghlal over a payment dispute, many assumed Mosimane was without work. However, he made it clear he is far from idle.

“I’m back home, yes, but I’m not unemployed. I work every single day,” he said.

“We declared a dispute because we weren’t paid. My office is handling it through the correct legal channels. It will be sorted, if it hasn’t already.”

For now, Mosimane remains focused on shaping the future of South African football from the ground up, but fans and pundits alike will be watching closely should a major opportunity arise in the Betway Premiership.

Pitso Mosimane pours energy into youth development, not elite coaching.

Source: Twitter

Why Pitso Mosimane could be a poor fit for Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that renowned coach Pitso Mosimane may not be the ideal fit for Orlando Pirates, despite his decorated resume. With Jose Riveiro set to depart at the end of the season, Mosimane’s name has emerged as a possible replacement.

However, sports journalist Brighton Bafana argues that Mosimane’s past success—built on managing well-resourced teams like Mamelodi Sundowns—may not translate at Pirates, who are currently in a rebuilding phase.

Bafana also notes Mosimane’s pragmatic, defensive approach could clash with the Buccaneers’ attacking identity, and warns that the high expectations and management dynamics at Pirates could create friction.

