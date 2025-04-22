Orlando Pirates’ coaching saga has taken a surprising turn amid speculation about a possible replacement for outgoing head coach Jose Riveiro

Reports have it that a new candidate have emerged as a replacement for the Spanish tactician despite Pitso Mosimane leading the race at first

There's still no official statement from the Sea Robbers concerning their search for a new coach but latest developments have added fuel to reports on ground

It's no longer news that Jose Riveiro will be leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of his contract this summer, but there's ongoing drama about the candidate who will replace the Spaniard at the dugout.

The Spanish tactician enjoyed a three-year stint with the Buccaneers, winning five titles thus far. The number of trophies could change at the end of the season, as the Sea Robbers are in contention to win the Nedbank Cup, the CAF Champions League, and mathematically the Betway Premiership.

The successful run Riveiro has laid down at Pirates has given the club management some time to think about who is capable of continuing the legacy of winning at the club.

Several managers have been linked with the Soweto giants, with former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane reportedly topping the list of candidates the club is looking at.

Pirates’ coaching drama takes an unexpected turn

Pirates are working earnestly to appoint Riveiro's successor before the offseason, as they want to give the new coach enough time to settle in at the club.

Another reason is that they want to work with the new coach in terms of transfers, as they need players who the new manager wants to work with.

According to a report by The South African, the managerial search for someone to replace Jose has taken a new turn, with former Pirates interim manager Rulani Mokwena now being the top priority for the Sea Robbers.

Mokwena coached Pirates in 2019 on an interim basis after Sredojevic unexpectedly resigned and was in charge of 14 matches before returning to an assistant manager role under Josef Zinnbauer that same year.

The South African coach went on to do great things with Mamelodi Sundowns, and his performance with the Brazilians earned him a big move to Wydad Athletic Club last summer.

Mokwena's stay with the Red Castle has not been a positive one, as he failed to win the league title and is also struggling to qualify the team for next season's CAF Champions League.

The former Chippa United manager's agent recently confirmed that his client would be leaving the Moroccan giants at the end of the season, which gives Pirates the chance to appoint him as their new coach if all goes to plan.

Mokwena leading other candidates in the race to replace Riveiro could go against the wishes of some Pirates fans who favour Mosimane for the job. The drama is expected to stretch to the end of the season.

