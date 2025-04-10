Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has decided to leave Wydad Athletic Club amid links with Orlando Pirates in the summer

The South African tactician's tenure at the Moroccan club was brief, despite signing a three-year deal with the team at the beginning of the season

The manager's agent opened up on the discussion he had with the Red Castle President, and the decision both parties agreed on

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena has taken a new decision about his future at Wydad Athletic Club after reported links with a return to the Premier Soccer League.

It has been decided that the South African tactician will leave the Moroccan giants after a short stint with the club this season.

The young Mzansi mentor left the Brazilians at the end of last season after leading them to another Betway Premiership title and joined the Red Castle on a three-year contract.

Rulani Mokwena will step down as the head coach of Wydad Athletic Club at the end of the season. Photo: @WACOfficiel.

Source: Twitter

Under his management, Wydad won 13 matches, drew 12, and lost seven times this campaign. With five games to go, they are currently third on the Moroccan league table.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mokwena set to part ways with Wydad

According to a report by GOAL, Mokwena has decided to part ways with Wydad at the end of the season after struggling to impress on the job.

The coach's agent, Steven Kapeluschnik, confirmed that his client will leave the Morrocan side after completing the remaining matches in the league this season.

Kapeluschnik claimed that they reached an agreement with the club's president, Hicham Ait Mena and the technical team on the new decision.

“I had a constructive meeting with President Hicham Ait Mena, the coach, and the technical team, and there was a strong sense of mutual respect from all parties,” Kapeluschnik said in a radio interview, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

“I was very direct with the president: ‘If you don't want Rulani to stay, tell us and we'll leave'.

“But if you still believe in him, then give him the chance to finish what he started.’ We reached a clear agreement—he will stay on until the end of the season, and we’ll part ways professionally when the time comes.

“The situation is now settled. There are five games left, and Rulani will be on the touchline until the end of the season.”

Mokwena linked with possible return to Pirates

According to reports, Mokwena is one of the top candidates linked with the coaching job role at Orlando Pirates in the summer.

Rulani Mokwena reportedly linked with a possible return to Orlando Pirates amid his departure from Wydad AC. Photo: @WACOfficiel.

Source: Twitter

The former Sundowns boss once coached the Buccaneers, and his track record in the Premier Soccer League could see him replace the outgoing coach, Jose Riveiro before the star of next season.

Pirates interested in signing Kaizer Chiefs target

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates are showing interest in signing a Kaizer Chiefs transfer target from Betway Premiership rivals in the summer.

The Sea Robbers are said to be edging closer to making the deal happen ahead of their bitter rivals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News