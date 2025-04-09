Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly interested in adding a former Liverpool coach to their technical team in the summer

Miguel Cardoso and his crew joined the Premier Soccer League giants late last year but there's a vacant role in the technical department of the club

The Brazilians are working on bringing the European manager to the team before the start of next season and could be important to their quest for the FIFA Club World Cup in June

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be interested in bringing in a former Liverpool coach into their technical team in the summer.

The Brazilians at the start of the season appointed Manqoba Mngqithi as their first team after the departure of Rulani Mokwena but the South African tactician was sacked after the club's poor start in December.

The Premier Soccer League giants have since appointed Portuguese gaffer Miguel Cardoso as their head coach, and he's doing well in charge of the Pretoria-based side.

Despite the addition of Cardoso, the Pretorian giants are still looking at adding more tacticians to make their team better come next season.

Sundowns are eyeing former Liverpool goalkeeping

Cardoso came in with his technical team but the former Rio Ave manager didn't come with a specialist goalkeeper coach, which is the only vacant role in the technical department at the club.

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Mamelodi Sundowns working on bolstering their technical team by adding Dutch-born John Achterberg to their crew.

Achterberg worked as the Merseyside Reds goalkeeper coach and the Head of the Goalkeeper department from 2009 until 2024.

In the 15 years the Dutchman spent with the English Premier League giants, he worked under top coaches like Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish, and Brendan Rodgers, and the last one was under German boss, Jurgen Klopp.

During his time with Klopp, he won numerous trophies while training goalkeepers like Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, and Alisson Becker, while improving young shot-stoppers Caoimhin Kelleher and Danny Ward.

Achterberg's experience with the Reds will be a valuable addition to the Sundowns goalkeeping department if the Brazilians can get him in the summer.

Aside from the Dutchman, reports also suggested that Masandawana are also considering local goalkeeping managers.

Former goalkeeper coach at AmaZulu FC, Aubrey Vilakazi is one of the managers the PSL giants are also looking at.

“He is a high-profile coach who can add value at Sundowns. His handlers in Europe are working closely with their South African contacts and will see if they can make it possible,” a source told Soccer Laduma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News