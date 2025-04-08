Mosimane Narrates How He Forced a Sundowns Star to Return an Expensive Car

Pitso Mosimane opens up on how he made one of his star players return an expensive car brought to training, emphasizing humility and the team culture

The ex-Al Ahly coach highlights the importance of players showing humility and aligning with the team's values, rather than flaunting material success (like owning an expensive car) too soon

Former SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt also shared his thoughts on the matter during an interview on a show on SuperSport TV

Pitso Mosimane has narrated how he forced one of his star players to return an expensive car he brought to training during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African tactician had a good stint with the Brazilians during his reign as the club's head coach, and he's also known for his disciplinary actions and curbing player's ego.

The 60-year-old won numerous trophies with the Premier Soccer League giants, and it was beyond just coaching that made him achieve so much with the Pretoria-based club.

Pitso Mosimane opens up over how he forced one of his players at Mamelodi Sundowns to return a luxury car that he had just bought. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane shared his experience with a Sundowns star

In a recent interview with SuperSport TV's Versus 6 show alongside Gavin Hunt as per Afrik-Foot, Mosimane shared the experience he had with the player while also explaining how the player lacked humility, and how such action could unsettle his team.

“One of my players got the biggest car in the parking lot, but I don’t have one myself. I made him take it back,” the former Al Ahly head coach explained on the show.

“Be humble and show that you belong here. Play a bit, and score goals for us. You just got here, and you're showing up with the biggest car?

“What kind of message does that send to the other players? It’s as if you’re saying, ‘Look, I’ve got the biggest car.’ It’s not like in the UK where anyone can get a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, even if they’re on the bench, because the money is so high and they’re fine.

“If you want to be part of this team, return that car and drive something that reflects your salary. And by the way, he wasn’t even making enough to afford that car.”

Gavin Hunt, who was also present on the show, weighed in on the issue and explained how it's compulsory to set the right culture in the dressing room and some time it might not be the manager who should issue such directive.

“The culture of the club plays a big role in that too. The players in the locker room will say, ‘Hey, my friend, you can't be driving that car.’ It doesn’t always have to come from the coach,” the former SuperSport manager said.

Mosimane still looking for a new challenge since leaving Esteghlal

Mosimane is still seeking for a new challenge since leaving Iranian side Esteghlal earlier this year, and there is possibility that he will return to the Premier Soccer League.

Pitso Mosimane reacts during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Ahli and Esteghlal at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on December 2, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The former Abha Club coach has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates who are seeking for a replacement for Jose Riveiro who is expected to leave the Bucs at the end of this season.

He is one of the highly rated coaches in Africa and would command a big financial budget to convince him to return to the Betway Premiership.

Mosimane, others tipped to replace Riveiro at Pirates

Briefly News earlier listed some of the top coaches who can replace Riveiro as new Pirates head coach before the start of the season.

Mosimane tops the list with some other top coaches also being mentioned as alternatives.

Source: Briefly News