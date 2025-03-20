SuperSport United has sacked Gavin Hunt following a series of poor results, leaving the team in the relegation zone

Assistant coach Andre Arendse will temporarily step in to manage the team and help lift their performance during the international break

SuperSport United is currently 15th in the Betway Premiership, with just 21 points from 21 games, facing the threat of relegation

SuperSport United has reportedly officially parted ways with head coach Gavin Hunt, following a string of disappointing results this season.

A well-placed source revealed that the decision was made on Thursday, with Hunt's contract terminated immediately.

SuperSport United has officially parted ways with head coach Gavin Hunt, following a string of disappointing results this season.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Facebook

Pressure Mounts on Hunt

Hunt had been under increasing pressure due to the team's poor performance, which has seen SuperSport United languishing in the relegation zone.

Currently sitting at 15th place in the Betway Premiership with 21 points after 21 games, the club finds itself in unfamiliar territory.

Decision Made in Emergency Meeting

Sources disclosed that an emergency meeting was held on Thursday, where the decision to relieve Hunt of his duties was made.

The move is intended to help the club find a new coach who can steer the team out of its current predicament and guide them towards better performances in the coming matches.

Interim Coach Takes Over

With nine games remaining in the league, assistant coach Andre Arendse will take over as interim coach.

Arendse is expected to help the team recover during the international break and lift them from their current position when league action resumes.

With nine games remaining in the league, assistant coach Andre Arendse will take over as interim coach.Image Credit/Soccer Laduma.

Source: Facebook

Club's Response

Sunday World reached out to SuperSport United’s media officer, Brian Moshoeshoe, for an official comment.

However, Moshoeshoe declined to provide any statements regarding the matter at this time, citing he was not in a position to comment.

The Story Develops

As the story unfolds, SuperSport United fans will be watching closely to see who the club appoints as their next permanent manager and whether the team can recover and avoid relegation.

Gavin Hunt's Tenure at SuperSport United

Gavin Hunt, a distinguished figure in South African football, returned to SuperSport United as head coach in July 2022, marking his third tenure with the club.

This appointment followed a successful period with Bidvest Wits, where he secured four Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles. In February 2025, Hunt achieved a remarkable milestone by managing his 1,000th PSL game, underscoring his enduring commitment and significant contributions to South African football.

Khune Stands Firm as South Africa's Best Goalkeeper

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune confidently stated that he is still the best goalkeeper in South African football, despite facing competition from talented players like Ronwen Williams.

While Williams has garnered significant accolades, including a Yashin Trophy nomination and a stellar career with Mamelodi Sundowns, Khune remains steadfast in his self-belief, citing his long-standing success with the national team and Kaizer Chiefs.

Although currently without a club, Khune continues to engage with football through roles as a football analyst and ambassador.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News