Despite competition from top goalkeepers like Ronwen Williams, Itumeleng Khune insists he is still the best in South African football

Ronwen Williams has achieved significant accolades, including the Yashin Trophy nomination

After leaving Kaizer Chiefs, Khune turned down a club role, remains without a team

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has confidently asserted that he remains the top goalkeeper in South African football.

Despite facing strong competition from the country's best, he stands firm in his belief in his skills and past accomplishments.

South Africa boasts a talented pool of goalkeepers, with Ronwen Williams leading the way.Image Credit.

Source: UGC

South Africa is home to a wealth of talented goalkeepers, with Ronwen Williams at the forefront.

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain has enjoyed an illustrious career, recently making history as the first South African ever nominated for the prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His impressive list of accolades includes the CAF African Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year and the Interclub Player of the Year awards.

Williams also led Bafana Bafana to their first AFCON medal since 2000, achieving five clean sheets in seven matches and earning the tournament’s Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Unwavering Self-Belief

Despite Ronwen Williams’ impressive accomplishments, Itumeleng Khune remains steadfast in his belief that he is still South Africa’s top goalkeeper.

With 91 caps for Bafana Bafana, he holds the second spot on the national team’s all-time appearance list.

For more than a decade, Khune was the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the national team.

He represented South Africa in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2013 AFCON finals, enjoying a trophy-filled career with Kaizer Chiefs and consistently delivering stellar performances at both club and international levels.

Since leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, Itumeleng Khune has yet to secure a new club.

Although Chiefs offered him a position in their marketing and commercial department, Khune declined, making it clear that his priority is to continue playing football.

In the interim, he has embraced a role as a football analyst for SABC Sport and also serves as an ambassador and shareholder for the betting company TopBet.

Itumeleng Khune has taken up a role as a football analyst for SABC Sport and serves as an ambassador and shareholder for the betting company TopBet.Image Credit.Itu Khune.

Source: Instagram

Fan Reactions

Sergeant Major

Being the best goalkeeper is not decided by how many fans love you, it’s decided by form and accolades."

Sapiosexual Kid

If you watched Itu then you'd agree without a doubt that he's the greatest.

General

Jealous down he was good. Teko Modise never scored against him while at Pirates. He won Chiefs a lot of derbies."

Yellow Man

Love Khune buh what metric is he using? He comes 3rd in my opinion based on accolades. It's Onyango, Ronwen, maybe Khune... Just sayin’.

Shezi

He is the best. I wish Kaizer Chiefs can bring him back as a goalkeeper coach.

Tebogo Phala

Part of me agrees with him, but how do we determine if a player is the best? What level? Where? And what accolades? Or don't they count?

Kaizer Chiefs Eye Fawaaz Basadien

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs are considering an improved offer for long-standing transfer target Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC, as his 30% sell-on clause is set to expire in June 2025.

Source: Briefly News