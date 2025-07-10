Rather frustrated, a Mzansi man shared that he thought a well-known local retailer had sold him a fake leather jacket

He stated that he bought two leather jackets for roughly R6 000 and was unimpressed with their condition

Many social media users questioned the quality of the jacket, while others flooded the comment section with similar experiences

A local man was unhappy with his leather jacket, which he believed to be fake. Images: @rmybee51

Source: TikTok

A South African man hopped onto social media to air his grievances about a leather jacket he had purchased from a local retailer that seemed to be falling apart. Some internet users questioned whether it was genuine leather.

Using the handle @rmybee51, the frustrated man shared on his TikTok account last week how two of his jackets he bought from Truworths started to peel. Expecting good quality, he noted that he hadn't worn the garments in six months, as they had been hanging in his cupboard.

The upset customer also mentioned that he had paid for the items in cash, costing him roughly R6 000.

As he showed off the frayed jacket, the man alleged:

"This is supposed to be leather. Look at the condition. This is fake leather that Truworths is selling. They refuse to replace it because it's more than a year old."

Briefly News contacted Truworths and awaits a response.

Mzansi wonders about the leather jacket

@rmybee51 had nearly thousands of local social media users entering his comment section with curiosity over the supposed leather jacket. Other people on the internet shared their stories of having a similar experience.

Online users shared their thoughts about the leather jacket. Image: Henrik Sorensen

Source: Getty Images

@user579821038134 told the online community:

"The same thing happened to me with my so-called leather boots. How disappointing. You pay so much."

@caswell_julies added their opinion about the garment:

"We all know that's not genuine leather, boss. Real leather will have the leather symbol. The price range of the jacket is also an indication."

@surgiogerner put in the comment section:

"If it doesn't have a genuine leather label, then it's probably not leather."

@rjl2.0 wondered about the price:

"What did you pay for the jacket? Leather jackets are extremely expensive."

@arla194 revealed to the public:

"The same happened to my leather jacket. I bought it for over a R1 000 at Truworths. I had to throw it in the bin last week."

@gail.a.dekockgmail.com had a positive experience, writing with a smile:

"I bought a genuine leather jacket at Vanguard Mall many years ago, and it's in perfect condition."

Take a look at the jackets in the TikTok video below:

