A man in a TikTok video was accused of buying fake label items by his friend, who posted him on the app

The guy in the video was dressed in a jacket by a popular brand, but it was clear that it was not the real deal

People were thoroughly amused after spotting the man who overlooked a massive detail while shopping

A TikTok video went viral after people noticed a gent's poorly made jacket. In the video, he was wearing it without a care in the world.

A man in a TikTok video showed people that his friend bought a fake designer jacket. Image: @bansonn

Source: TikTok

The video of the man received thousands of views and likes. People commented, cracking jokes about the man's clothing.

Man spotted with fake jacket

A TikTok post by @bansonnn shows a young man wearing a knock-off North Face jacket. The label on the piece of clothing was misspelt, with north written as "norht" and face written as "facl". The person who posted the video captioned it, saying he'd had advised his friend to stop shopping at Small Street, where it is common to find duplicates. Watch the clip below:

South Africa amused by fake jacket

Many people cracked jokes after noticing the fake label. Online users poked fun at the situation. Read their comments below:

theok505♥️👣🥹 commented:

"The North Face lit😭💔"

Ayanda Mtetwa said:

"🤣 I wish he was my friend. I would laugh at him the whole year 🤣"

Roberto admitted:

"I didn't notice the NORHT part at first."

Tshegofatso Mapheto said:

"Use iTipex😭😂we can’t teach y’all everything."

UnkleNathi added:

"Yona ayikho bad… mele uybheke in a hurry not twice but once."

Thato joked:

"O scamile ke letsulu🙏🏿"

lwa_archivess asked:

"Norht facl?"

Ali was amused:

"The North Fake 😭🤣"

superF argued:

"Hehehehe, at the end of the day, if you really look at common clothing, such as shirts, jackets, etc., the only difference is the printing 😬."

Naledi said:

"It's not even worth😭"

