A video of a young woman unboxing a Gucci shoebox has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the woman revealing her receipt from a Gucci store with an amount of R15 600

Several Mzansi netizens poked fun at the video and mocked the woman's shoes saying they looked fake

A young woman took to social media to show off how she bought Gucci loafers for more than R15 000.

Mzansi was nowhere near impressed with a woman's R15.6k for Gucci loafers. Image: @tinoe_glam/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows receipt of woman's Gucci shoe purchase

A video posted by @tinoe_glam shows her opening the green luxury box as she shows off the receipt, which shows that she bought the designer shoes for R15 600 at a Gucci store using her FNB bank card.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans react to the video with sarcastic comments

To her disappointment, only a few netizens were not impressed by the designer shoes as. They threw shade at them, pointing out that they looked fake. One person even said they looked exactly like the ones they bought at Ackermans - ouch!

mondlie replied:

"People be bitter for no reason."

K.nene reacted:

"Got those exact ones, ko Ackermans ."

Thriver commented:

"The danger is on the website the shoe goes for $1190, which is 23k rands,16k rands is 850 usd...being sold in SA shoe would be around 1500 to 1800usd."

Natalia | Career + Life said:

"The pressure on social media I’m sure that Gucci employee got a huge commission for tricking you perfectly ."

pandoraza1 responded:

"It's giving Zimbabwe."

Lady stuffing her trunk with Gucci shopping bags leaves the internet in a frenzy

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gucci is known for its high-quality, stylish, and timeless designs.

The brand has a long and storied history, and its products are often seen as status symbols. However, Gucci is more than just a fashion brand. It is also a symbol of luxury, sophistication, and exclusivity.

One South African woman had the internet in a frenzy after taking to social media to post a video of herself loading designer shopping bags into the trunk of her car after some retail therapy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News