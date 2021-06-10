- Mzansi media personality Lerato Kganyago is rocking some major sauce with her designer shoes worth R17 000

- Lerato shared where her fans can get the shoes for themselves, they are pretty expensive but they love her style

- The Metro FM DJ is no stranger to the soft life and serves fashion goals regularly on the Mzansi social media timeline

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago is looking all sorts of saucy with her expensive shoes and is showing them off on Instagram. Lerato was rocking the heels in a sexy snap online and fans kept asking her where she got the shoes.

Now when it comes to style, Lerato rarely disappoints and it's inspiring to see that she's willing to share her knowledge with others. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lerato shared a screenshot of how much her shoes cost - it's a whopping R17 000.

Lerato Kganyago has a lovely pair of shoes and advised her fans where to get them. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato said that her fans can order the shoes online and she would love to see them rocking it. However, since the shoes are expensive, people might not be signing up to get them any time soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The media personality is no stranger to the soft life and serves fashion goals regularly on the timeline. She's loving her shoes and the fans are too. She's got immense style in that regard.

Being a successful businesswoman surely comes with its perks and this is one of them. Lerato is loving life with the stylish footwear.

Lerato Kganyago is showing off her R17 000 designer shoe on social media. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Mzansi celebrities are showing off their designer clothes

Briefly News previously reported that Boity showed off her all Gucci outfit and looked like flames. Mzansi media personality Boity Thulo is looking all sorts of amazing and is showing off her latest Gucci outfit on social media.

Boity is not one to brag so much about living soft but this time she just had to show Mzansi that she's looking like flames. Boity was wearing Gucci from head to toe and was rocking it the way she knows how.

She had a bucket hat, shorts, a jacket and a bag made by the designer label and looked great while rocking it. Not only was she rocking designer, but she was also showing off her luscious legs, which surely left the timeline drooling at her beauty.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za