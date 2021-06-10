Kendall Jenner lookalike: Brazilian model makes R1,35 million a month

- A Brazilian supermodel has taken the internet by storm for her striking resemblance to reality TV star, Kendall Jenner

- The beauty goes by Camila and as fast grown her internet following, making at least R1,35 million a month from Instagram posts

- The model added that although she's constantly compared to Kendall, she feels good in her own skin and has encouraged others to do the same

A Brazillian supermodel is turning heads for her striking resemblance to Kendall Jenner.

With 70 000 followers on Instagram and having graced the covers of many high-fashion magazines, Camila is fast making a name for herself in the modelling industry – and she’s earning a staggering $100 000 (R1,35 million) a month from Instagram sponsorships.

Kendall Jenner has a stunning lookalike.Images: kendalljenner/Instagram, justcamilaluz/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The beauty has credited her stunning good looks-and tiny 53cm waist- to superior genetics and a healthy diet full of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Camila denies any plastic surgery

When questioned about her plastic surgery history, Camila denies ever undergoing plastic surgery.

“I’m all natural. The secret to having a perfect body is to avoid consuming too much sugar, soft drinks and fast food. All bodies are built different,”

“We should celebrate that instead of fixating on having someone else’s body.” she added

Camila's message to other young people

Camila is no longer surprised at being mistaken for Kendall because it happens so often. But she says that she's finally learnt to embrace her own unique beauty, no longer comparing herself to the international reality star.

She's also cautioned her fans against trying to look like her or Kendall.

“Any woman can have a Kendall body in their own body. Respect your natural curves, make smart choices and choose the healthiest options.”

