A man identifying himself addressed widespread outrage after videos surfaced showing him secretly recording interactions and private encounters with Ghanaian women

In a message posted on his private Telegram channel amid the backlash, he clarified that the controversial footage dated back almost a year

The revelation prompted him to delete videos from his TikTok account and lock it down, wiping his public digital presence as Ghanaians expressed fury over privacy violations

A Russian man broke his silence about videos with Ghanaian women. Image: @Clement Nana Asamoah

Clips showing Yaytseslav approaching women at locations like Accra Mall and on the streets circulated widely on February 12, 2026.

As the Russian national struck up conversations with unsuspecting women, complimenting them and getting their phone numbers, he was allegedly filming them without their consent.

To commit the alleged heinous act, he used discreet Meta glasses. Yaytseslav's nefarious acts came to a halt when Ghanaian vlogger, Clement Nana Asamoah, helped expose his face and identity by sharing related footage, shifting the narrative from anonymous to identifiable.

The vlogger broke the news on Facebook, captioning his post:

"Meet Vyacheslav Trahov the Russian guy behind the videos you are seeing on various platforms."

Ghanaians react to the expose

Facebook users took to the comments to share their opinions on the scandal. One Facebook user, @Empress.Kellino, asked a typical African question:

"Did he use a charm on them?"

Another user, @Newton.Fritz, wrote:

"He chopped all of them for free. Easy eat."

@Richie.Montel.Tunechi clarified:

"Don’t hate him. He shot his shot and won them over. He didn’t force them. These ladies saw a white man and decided to let all their guard and sense down and lay with him."

@Maame.Fosuaa opined:

"He needs to be arrested ASAP! I feel so bad and angry for all the ladies who fell victim to this imbecile. Ghanaians are too hospitable to these foreigners, especially those light skinned persons. How can a Russian do this to all these women and walk away freely?"

@Kusi.Boakye.Samuel said:

"It is sad to see just how cheap some of these ladies have become in our society."

@Pee.Jay left a controversial comment:

"At least he's better than his brothers who are at home killing their fellow humans."

@Love.Naya said:

"Ghana police need to get hold of him. We don’t have to normalise exploiting vulnerable women. This will serve as a deterrent to others."

@As.Dogo criticised the women, asking:

"Hmm, our women! This is honestly heartbreaking and a shame. Was it money? Or was it that he’s white?"

How did Yaytseslav break his silence?

According to a report by the publication Yen, the Russian national broke his silence on the trending video by clarifying that the videos were not recent, but rather taken over a year ago.

