A major data breach exposed 47 South Africans linked to white supremacist dating sites

The leaked profiles reveal users promoting white nationalist ideologies and seeking partners to preserve the Aryan race

The profiles highlighted explicit racial motivations and desires to maintain heritage among predominantly male users

Leaked profiles reveal that users openly promoted white nationalist ideologies. Image: franckreporter/Getty Images

At least 47 South Africans have been identified among thousands of users exposed in a major data breach involving the white supremacist dating site WhiteDate and its affiliated platforms, WhiteChild and WhiteDeal.

Open promotion of white nationalist ideologies

Leaked profiles reveal that users openly promoted white nationalist ideologies and expressed a desire to preserve and expand their race. One 55-year-old South African man wrote that it is “vital” to increase the birthrate of his race and said he was seeking friendship with “traditional Aryan ladies.”

The platforms, which market themselves as spaces for individuals sharing “traditional European values,” were found to have severe cybersecurity weaknesses. A security researcher using the pseudonym Martha Root extracted more than 8,000 user profiles, including photos, bios, physical descriptions, and metadata embedded in images, totalling over 100 gigabytes of data.

According to IOL, several profiles reflect explicit racial motivations. A 27-year-old man from Tzaneen, Limpopo, described himself as an “alpha male” of European descent and said he would do everything possible to maintain a white bloodline. A 49-year-old from George, Western Cape, claimed that white people in South Africa are being persecuted and expressed a desire for a partner “willing to save my white a$s.”

The intention to continue their lineage

A 57-year-old man from Pretoria described himself as a “racial socialist” seeking a “racially conscious” partner, while a 63-year-old from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, indicated he communicates with Caucasian Slavic women to preserve his mixed German, Afrikaans, and British heritage. Another Pretoria man said white people have “lost their culture” and expressed a desire to find a “100% pure, intelligent, and proud white wife for life.”

A 23-year-old man from East London rejected racial mixing and described himself as a “proud white nationalist,” emphasising his intention to continue his lineage. Similarly, a 38-year-old Johannesburg man said he aims to reconnect with white culture and traditions. While the majority of the profiles belong to men, at least three accounts were registered to women.

