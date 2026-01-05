“The ANC Should Take Serious Note”: Afrikaner Man Issues Strong Warning After Maduro’s Capture
- An Afrikaner TikTok user warned the African National Congress (ANC) about potential threats from US actions regarding Venezuela
- Trump accused the Venezuelan government of being involved in drug trafficking and cited American oil interests
- The Afrikaner man felt that when the American president issues a warning, he delivers on his promises
After America's President Donald Trump controversially captured Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, there has been much chatter on the internet. An Afrikaner man hopped online with a message for South Africa's ruling party concerning Trump's recent decision to capture the South American politician.
Trump accused the Venezuelan government of involvement in drug trafficking and brought up concerns over American oil interests. The United States and several European countries do not recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.
The Afrikaner TikTok user, @fero_za1, started his video saying:
"The ANC should take serious note of what happened in Venezuela. In a realistic sense, they have to understand that when Donald Trump issues a warning, and you think you can play games with the United States, believing you're a sovereign country and protected where you live, think again. The United States is executing its promises."
Without being specific, he claimed that the United States introduced several bills that threaten the South African government and members within the political party. The man also strongly claimed that Maduro's capture wasn't just about Trump's interest in the world's largest oil reserve, but also aimed to put a hurdle in front of China, Russia, and Iran, and halt the feeding of the opposition's economic growth.
Watch the TikTok video posted on @fero_za1's account below:
Source: Briefly News
