United States President Donald Trump threatened the president of Colombia and warned Mexico and Cuba

Trump spoke less than a week after the United States apprehended Venezuela's former president, Nicolás Maduro, and detained him on drug trafficking allegations

Netizens condemned Trump's threats and called for urgent intervention from the international community

Donald Trump warned Gustavo Petro. Images: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images and Raul Arboleda/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — Days after the capture and abduction of Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro, United States President Donald Trump issued warnings to Mexico and Cuba, and the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One on 4 January 2026. Trump was en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Trump said Venezuela and Colombia were sick, and accused Petro of making cocaine and selling it to the United States.

Trump warns Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia

Trump also said that the US was in charge of Venezuela despite the country appointing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the interim president. Trump added that Cuba was ready to fall and said that the country had no income. He also accused Mexico of allowing drugs to pour through Mexico into the United States.

Gustavo Petro hit back at Trump. Image: Raul Arboleda/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Colombian president hits back

Maduro denied Trump's allegations and called on Trump to stop slandering him. He also said Latin American countries must unite or risk being treated like slaves. He said the United States set a precedent by being the first country to launch an attack on a South American capital.

Netizens commented on Trump's statement

Netizens commenting on X were not impressed with Trump, and he faced sarcastic criticism.

The Islander said:

"Petro selling cocaine on a street corner? Well, at least cocaine is a better pretext with Colombia than Venezuela."

Big B said:

"Complex transnational crime explained with the depth of a late-night rant."

Zhao said:

"That's some wild rhetoric. Let's see how it plays out."

Reddy Gives said:

"The USA should stop acting like the police of the world. It's your duty to secure your borders."

Sassy said:

"Things are heating up fast."

Noedine Isaacs said:

"Trump is high on the adrenaline from his illegal invasion of Venezuela and the illegal abduction of its president and first lady. It's good because his fall is going to be so much harder."

Impact of Venezuela's invasion on SA economy

In a related article, Briefly News wrote about the impact of the US's actions in Venezuela on South Africa. The US recently extrajudicially abducted Venezuela's president and his wife after accusing them of operating a drug syndicate.

Analyst Dr Chad Marthinussen said in his commentary that the invasion involves dominating the global shipping, insurance, currencies, and finance systems. This as the US is expected to take control of the Venezuelan oil reserves worth $17.3 trillion.

