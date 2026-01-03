US President Trump claims US forces captured President Maduro and his wife in Venezuela during a coordinated operation

The operation follows increased US military and economic pressure on Venezuela amid drug trafficking accusations

South Africans expressed concerns over the legality and potential international implications of the US action

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

WASHING DC, UNITED STATES - US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump said that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

President Nicolás Maduro and his wife captured

According to Trump, the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and ended with the pair being removed from the country. Trump said he would provide further details during a media briefing at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to TimesLive, Trump described the operation as successful and credited extensive planning and the involvement of US forces. The claim comes after months of heightened military and economic pressure by the United States on Venezuela, including sanctions and an expanded naval presence in the Caribbean. The US has accused the Venezuelan government of involvement in drug trafficking and has cited concerns over American oil interests.

Strike on Venezuelan territory

According to EWN, recent US actions have included the seizure of oil tankers linked to Venezuela and strikes aimed at disrupting alleged drug-smuggling operations. Earlier this week, Trump said a docking area used by suspected drug boats had been destroyed, marking what appeared to be the first strike on Venezuelan territory during the campaign.

The United States, along with several European countries, does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president. While Trump has repeatedly criticised Maduro, he has not formally called for his removal from office. The claim follows an apparent attempt by Maduro days earlier to engage with the US administration, during which he reportedly offered cooperation on combating drug trafficking and illegal migration.

The US president said in December, "it would be smart for (Maduro)" to step down. Image: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident.

Matome Ramoba said:

"Is it even legal according to international law?"

Masilo Royal Mathekgakgatle said:

"He was captured within a day of the attack."

Jabulani Tax Practitioner Malindi said:

"This is wild. A move like this can shake the whole region. Whatever the politics behind it, capturing another country’s leader after a strike raises serious questions about international law and sovereignty. This situation is going to cause huge waves globally."

Rudy Quanson said:

"I hope this never happens to South Africa.... Our president must open negotiations with America and mend the broken relationship. Look what is happening in Iran at the moment, too."

Hilton Grobler said:

"He doesn't have to invade us for our president. We will deliver him."

Roy Skea said:

"The world is in a mess. Iran is also starting to go ballistic. I think we need to sit back and let these events unfold. Everyone, take a breath."

Trump cuts all US funding to SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that US President Donald Trump has declared that he's cutting all funding to South Africa after the passing of the Expropriation Bill.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the new Bill into law on Thursday, 23 January 2025, to a polarising reception.

Source: Briefly News