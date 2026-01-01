The Public Protector has released its findings on an investigation into catering expenses aboard the Presidential aircraft, Inkwazi

The Presidency was under investigation after media reports suggested that close to R600,000 was spent on catering for fewer than 18 guests

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the investigation, with many not surprised by the Public Protector's findings

The Public Protector cleared the Presidency of wrongdoing over a catering costs scandal aboard the Inkwazi. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/ Daniel Karmann

GAUTENG – South Africans are not impressed after the Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared the Presidency of any wrongdoing in relation to catering expenses aboard the President’s aircraft.

The Presidency and Department of Defence (DoD) were under investigation after complaints about catering expenses aboard the Presidential aircraft, Inkwazi.

The probe was launched following a complaint from Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, who called for an investigation into alleged excessive catering expenses. Steenhuisen’s complaint came after media reports suggested that close to R600,000 was spent on catering for fewer than 18 VIP guests aboard the plane in 2022.

The guests were returning from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. There were also concerns that almost R91,000 was spent on catering alone for a cancelled flight that was supposed to depart for Turkey.

The Public Protector concluded an investigation into claims that close to R600,000 was spent on catering for fewer than 18 VIP guests aboard the plane in 2022. Image: Tingshu Wng

What did the Public Protector’s probe find?

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Gcaleka released a statement regarding 768 investigations conducted by her office. The Inkwazi scandal was one such investigation.

The Public Protector’s investigation concluded that the Presidency and the DoD were not guilty of maladministration or improper behaviour and acted within legal and policy frameworks.

“Evidence showed that catering costs for the London flight totalled R139,319,73, which is significantly less than alleged. The procurement process adhered to the Presidential Handbook and South African Air Force (SAAF) guidelines, and no alcohol or luxury items were included in the catering orders,” Gcaleka said.

She added that, in terms of the cancelled Turkey trip, although the situation resulted in additional costs due to the cancellation, reasonable care was exercised and mitigating steps were taken.

How did South Africans react to the Public Protector’s findings?

Social media users were not impressed with the Public Protector, with many accusing her of shielding the Presidency.

Paul Richter asked:

“What’s new? You mean ANC protector.”

Philani Makhanya questioned:

“Public protector or CR protector?”

Vijay Bhagwan stated:

“Wrong title. Perhaps the presidency protector is more fitting.”

Mmereki Abby agreed:

“She is Ramaphosa’s protector.”

Paul Van Niekerk asked:

“Did anybody expect anything else?”

Duba Ka Mthimkhulu Wesibini stated:

“Mxm. As expected. She is Ramaphosa's shield.”

Chaklas Inkunzi YakoShenge added:

“We are not surprised. She was hired to protect him.”

Sections Nethenzheni said:

“This is not the Public Protector. She's the President’s Protector, this one.”

