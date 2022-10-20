A military helicopter ride to Welkom has elicited the ire of the Democratic Alliance

The opposition party has accused Presidnet Ramaphosa of abusing state resources when chartering the flight

The DA contends that the president did not require a military escort to attend an African National Congress event

JOHANNESBURG - Images of President Cyril Ramaphosa's South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter ride have the Democratic Alliance seeing red.

The DA is accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing public funds by hitching an SANDF helicopter ride to Welkom. Image: Thomas Lohnes & RAJESH JANTILAL

The opposition party is accusing the president of taking his misuse of public funds too far by chartering the helicopter flight to Welkom.

Ramaphosa travelled to the Free State to partake in the African National Congress' (ANC) Letsema campaign and engage with party branches in the area.

George Michalakis, a DA MP and Spokesperson for Security and Justice in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), charged the present of conflating his party with the state.

Michalakis alleges that he received photos from a DA councillor highlighting that Ramaphosa was taking his abuse of state funds too far, even though Ramaphosa is the president of South Africa and requires security and protection, SABC News reported.

The DA MP added that the opposition party did not believe the military helicopter contributed to the president's safety.

Maichalakis claimed that by chartering the military helicopter to an ANC event, Ramaphosa put the SANDF in a position of partiality to the ruling party, which is in contravention of the constitution.

Michalakis released a statement claiming that the opposition party would write to the office of the Public Protector to report the alleged misuse of state resources on President Ramaphosa's part.

South Africans Weigh in on the DA's accusations

South Africans are torn on whether the president has misused state resources.

Here are some comments:

@LeSudanese asked:

"What's wrong with that? He is the President of South Africa and has to be protected at all times"

@LephansLufuno added:

"Last time I check, he is an incumbent commander in chief of SANDF and number one citizen of the country."

@DanielL50558375 quipped:

"What do you expect him to travel in…. a taxi perhaps?"

Source: Briefly News