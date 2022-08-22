The Department of Defence has denied claims that the flight President Ramaphosa and his delegates took to the Democratic Republic of Congo cost R2.6 million

President Ramaphosa was forced to take a flight on a South African Airways airbus because the presidential aircraft, Inkwazi, was out of commission

The SANDF said that the national air carrier quoted R1.6 million for the flight, almost R1 million less than what was reported

The South Africa Defence Force claims that reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s flight to DRC cost R2.6 million have been exaggerated. Image: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance

PRETORIA - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has refuted claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa spent a hefty R2.6 million on a flight to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The statement by the SANDF follows reports published over the weekend that the flight to the DRC cost the nation over R2 million.

The Citizen reported that the South African Airforce had to make alternative arrangements for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fly to the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit because the presidential aircraft, Inkwazi, was out of commission.

The SANDF claimed that Kinshasa has limited commercial flights, and relying on them would have delayed the president’s return from the SADC summit.

The Air Force decided to source quotes from service providers to transport Ramaphosa and his delegation to the summit. South African Airways filed the lowest quote at under R1.6 million.

The SANDF said:

“R1 million less than the R2.6 million 'estimate' the Sunday Times tried to pass off as fact.”

According to the SANDF, the reports about the estimated flight price were arrived at through hearsay from alleged sources in the aviation industry.

The Department of Defence also clarified that the number of passengers who were reported to be on the flight was incorrect. According to eNCA, 14 passengers went to the DRC, and the number of people on the return flight increased to 55. The number of passengers did not include the Air Force crew.

South Africans react

Even though the SANDF claims the flight was not s expensive as reported, South Africans still don’t believe the R1.6 million price tag is justifiable.

Here are some comments:

@lunietoolz commented:

“His Excellency @PresJGZuma, and the 5th administration was rubbished and ridiculed for the issue of a new VVIP jet for the presidency. JZ long said Inkwanzi wasn't reliable, the plane once made him get stuck in Burundi. Where are those people now who were on a hullabaloo ”

@Fisthearted asked:

“What kind of a trip to even cost a million though?”

@MahlaseSZ posted:

“Yes when the cost could’ve been just under R600k… only if SANDF were economical in their cost analysis and quote sourcing.”

@TheWorldofHein added:

“R1,6mil for one flight is hellish expensive!!! I can’t seem to understand the justification for it? Anyone who finds logic in having about 15 people travelling in a 300 seater airbus is either a blind Ankole or mad buffalo.”

