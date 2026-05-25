CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— Social media users have criticised former South African President Thabo Mbeki following his recent public remarks on the recent anti-illegal immigration marches. Commenters accused Mbeki of speaking from a position of isolated privilege behind security walls and cameras rather than engaging directly with ordinary citizens. Online public feedback also warned that no government can succeed when acting against its own citizens regarding domestic economic and immigration crises.

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Thabo Mbeki received a tongue-lashing from social media. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Mbeki spoke in Cape Town on 24 May 2026, following the 16th Thabo Mbeki Annual Lecture. Reacting on Facebook, Khutjo Matsetela said Mbeki is speaking nicely behind great walls and cameras and urged him to address the masses outside. Mhlonishwa Sikhosana added that this comes from a man who once paid for expensive security walls in his homestead. Karabo Mokoena stated that no government in history has won against its citizens, and it won’t happen now.

Mbeki argued that blaming foreign nationals for unemployment and crime is misguided. He stated that historical anti-immigrant measures in Ghana and Nigeria failed to resolve economic problems and instead fractured cooperation across the continent.

Thabo Mbeki discusses Phala Phala

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mbeki also addressed the Constitutional Court’s judgment on Phala Phala, supporting the decision to allow a parliamentary committee to continue its work.

However, Mbeki emphasised that the scandal involves President Cyril Ramaphosa strictly as an individual businessman who breeds and sells wildlife, which has nothing to do with the African National Congress (ANC). He cautioned the ruling party against becoming preoccupied with the issue, stating that Ramaphosa remains entitled to challenge the legal proceedings independently.

Source: Briefly News