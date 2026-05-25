A stunning incident involving one of Formula 1's most decorated champions has left the motorsport world stunned

Authorities launched a cross-border manhunt after a group of masked suspects allegedly targeted the residence of a retired racing icon in a brazen daylight robbery

The attack has renewed attention on the life and legacy of a driver whose achievements place him among the most successful figures in Formula 1 history

A Formula 1 legend was reportedly attacked at his home in Switzerland by a gang of masked robbers, according to Swiss media reports.

Alain Prost looks on during the Historic French Grand Prix event at Circuit Paul Ricard on May 09, 2026, in Le Castellet, France. Image: Rudy Carezzevoli

Source: Getty Images

Four-time world champion Alain Prost suffered a head injury during the violent robbery, which took place at his home in Nyon, around 25km north of Geneva.

Police confirmed that a family was targeted by robbers at around 8:30 am on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, but have not officially identified the victims.

According to the Vaud cantonal police, a group of masked suspects entered the property, threatened those inside and left one family member with a minor head injury. Authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said the intruders later forced another member of the household to open a safe before fleeing the scene.

The value of the stolen items is still being assessed. Authorities added that a large-scale search operation involving Swiss and French police, as well as border security officials, was launched following the robbery. A psychological support team has also been made available to the affected family.

As seen in the post below:

Alain Prost's Formula 1 career

Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who each won seven Formula 1 world titles, and Juan Manuel Fangio, who claimed five championships, have secured more world titles than Prost.

Prost is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history. Nicknamed "The Professor" for his intelligent and methodical approach to racing, the Frenchman competed in Formula One between 1980 and 1993, winning world championships in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993.

During his illustrious career, Prost raced for McLaren, Renault, Ferrari and Williams. He recorded 51 Grand Prix victories and 106 podium finishes, achievements that stood as records when he retired in 1993.

His fierce rivalry with Ayrton Senna remains one of the most celebrated chapters in Formula 1 history. Their battles at McLaren during the late 1980s helped define a golden era of the sport and continue to captivate fans around the world.

Before reaching Formula One, Prost enjoyed success in the junior ranks, winning the French Formula Renault Championship, the Formula Renault European title and the European Formula Three Championship. Following his retirement, he remained involved in the sport as a team owner, adviser and commentator.

Formula 1 legends in the spotlight

In other Formula 1 news, former Paralympic gold medallist and ex-F1 driver Alex Zanardi reportedly passed away on Friday, 1 May 2026. His family announced the news the following day.

Meanwhile, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has recently been linked with positive reports regarding his ongoing recovery after years of serious health challenges following his skiing accident.

Source: Briefly News