Percy Tau is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most gifted footballers. Throughout his life, he has dedicated himself to refining his craft and reaching the highest standards in the game. His success on the pitch has also translated into significant financial rewards, making him an inspiration to many aspiring athletes who hope to achieve similar greatness in their own professions.

Born on May 13, 1994, in Emalahleni, Tau has built a reputation as both a talented footballer and a high-earning professional athlete. His name, often interpreted as “The Lion of Judah,” reflects the strength and determination that have defined his career.

From a young age, Tau had a clear vision of becoming a professional footballer. His love for the sport developed early, and football was already deeply rooted in his family background.

His older brother also pursued football professionally, although he never reached the same heights. Percy’s rise to prominence, however, came purely through relentless hard work and persistence. Without relying on influential connections, he steadily progressed through every level of the game to establish himself among the elite.

Tau’s football career has brought him remarkable financial success. Reports suggest he earns an annual salary of approximately R22.7 million, which breaks down to nearly R894,000 per month.

During his spell with Al Ahly SC, he was also believed to receive an impressive yearly salary package worth around R1.5 million.

Away from football, Tau has invested heavily in real estate. He reportedly owns several properties in South Africa, including luxury apartments, flats, and an expansive mansion.

One of his favourite homes is located in Egypt, where he spends much of his free time whenever he is not travelling for matches or club duties.

Like many elite footballers, Tau also has a passion for luxury and performance vehicles. His impressive car collection includes a Hyundai i30 N valued at around ZAR 664,628, known for its speed and sporty design.

He is particularly fond of Hyundai vehicles and often drives them regularly. The i30 N was reportedly purchased using his personal savings.

In addition, Tau owns a Hyundai Tucson Sport worth approximately ZAR 700,000. The vehicle was gifted to him by Hyundai in 2018 and remains part of the luxury collection at his residence in Egypt.

Source: Briefly News