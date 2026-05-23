Kaze and Ben Youssef arrived at Naturena as part of Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team before the Tunisian tactician departed midway through the campaign.

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Following Nabi’s exit, the pair stepped in to guide Amakhosi for the rest of the season.

Although Chiefs narrowly failed to progress beyond the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, they ended the league campaign strongly by finishing third with 54 points from 30 matches. The result secured qualification for next season’s continental competition and also guaranteed a place in the MTN8.

The Glamour Boys also displayed noticeable progress compared to previous campaigns, especially after missing out on a top-eight finish last season.

Motaung Jr. praised the work done by the coaching staff and highlighted the club’s commitment to developing young talent.

He explained that the club’s hierarchy will now analyse technical reports and evaluate the season before making decisions on the coaching setup.

“I think everyone can see the defensive improvement within the team and the positive goal difference we’ve achieved, which is among our best in recent years,” Motaung Jr. said on SuperSport TV.

“A lot of people behind the scenes deserve recognition, including the co-coaches, the players and the recruitment department because the progress we’ve seen comes from careful planning and collective effort.

“We also need to acknowledge the bravery shown by the coaches in trusting young players. Today our average age on the field was around 20 or 21 years old.

“Takalani made his debut and credit must go to coach Mzoughi for believing in youth development and understanding the importance of preparing for the future.

“For an 18-year-old goalkeeper to debut and become the youngest since 1998 says a lot about the confidence the coaches have shown in building for the future.

“Now that the season is over, we will take time to review everything, study all reports and then decide on the next step moving forward.”

Source: Briefly News