An American TikTok creator is breaking down why Elon Musk is frustrated with South Africa

South Africa's B-BBEE legislation requires any company seeking a telecoms licence to have at least 30% ownership from a historically disadvantaged group

South Africans loved seeing someone from the US explain the situation so clearly, with many inviting her to visit the country

A US woman on the left and Elon Musk on the right. Images: @j..s..candid and picture alliance/Contributor/Getty

Source: UGC

TikTok creator @j..s..candid broke down why Elon Musk has been publicly clashing with South Africa over his attempts to bring Starlink into the country. She explained that Musk wants to expand both SpaceX and Starlink into the South African market but refuses to comply with the country's broad-based black economic empowerment laws, known as B-BBEE.

She said South Africa is simply treating him like any other business, and he does not like it.

What does the SA law actually say?

South Africa's B-BBEE legislation requires companies applying for a telecoms licence from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, known as Icasa, to have at least 30% ownership from a historically disadvantaged group.

This includes black people, women, youth and people with disabilities. According to a report from MyBroadband, Starlink has expressed support for B-BBEE in general but objects specifically to the 30% ownership rule. They're pushing instead for what are called equity equivalent investment programmes, or EEIPs.

These would allow Starlink to contribute to transformation through investments like the R500 million it has committed to providing free internet to 5,000 rural schools, rather than giving up a share of ownership.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has already issued a directive to Icasa to align the regulations with this approach, but Icasa has not yet implemented it. Starlink says that fixing just four sentences in the licensing regulations would allow it to launch within weeks.

Why this matters for Musk's bigger plans

The creator in the video pointed out that South Africa is not just any market for Musk. Operating from South Africa would strengthen SpaceX's footprint on the African continent, optimise Starlink's orbital coverage across the southern hemisphere and give its companies a more direct route to reach the region.

Without South Africa, Starlink has to reroute its data through less reliable networks in neighbouring countries. She also pointed out that giving up 30% ownership in South Africa will give other countries leeway to follow suit.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People praise the US woman's Elon Musk breakdown

People had a lot to say about TikToker @j..s..candid's message:

@nkosi.dlamini2 said:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 loves you ❤️"

@mohaukopela wrote:

"Come home, mama, I'm waiting for you, darling love ❤️🥰"

@_teboooooogo added:

"Correction, not give but sell a stake to the locally registered entity, not his entire global company."

@blacktoofine said:

"Well researched and very well explained. We love you."

@hashtaghellno wrote:

"I love this for him 💯"

@ruthamae2008 said:

"South Africa needs to ban Muskrat 😳😳😳"

A US woman. Images: @j..s..candid

Source: TikTok

More on the US and SA making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a content creator who dismissed claims of white persecution in South Africa as propaganda.

recently reported on a content creator who dismissed claims of white persecution in South Africa as propaganda. An American teacher shared an account of an alleged encounter with a newly arrived Afrikaner student in the US that sparked a heated debate about race.

Elon Musk's ex made a series of serious allegations about his behaviour and his involvement in the 2024 US elections.

Source: Briefly News