The Lions’ preparations for their landmark United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash with Leinster have been significantly disrupted by a major injury setback to Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg.

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen confirmed this week that Van den Berg — widely known as “Krappie” — had successful surgery on Wednesday, but will now be out of action for an estimated four to six months.

The 27-year-old’s extended spell on the sidelines represents a serious blow for the Lions ahead of their challenging trip to Dublin, while also posing concerns for the Springboks with the international season drawing closer.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday morning, Van Rooyen said both Van den Berg (biceps) and dynamic loose forward Ruan Venter (knee) underwent operations during the week and face long recovery periods.

“Both Krappie and Ruan had their surgeries on Wednesday, and fortunately everything went well,” Van Rooyen explained. “Unfortunately, both will be out for a considerable time. Krappie in particular is expected to miss four to six months, which is a significant setback.”

The Lions mentor acknowledged that these injuries, combined with the long-term suspension of Springbok tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, have stripped the squad of key leadership figures on match day.

“It means we’ll have to distribute responsibility more evenly across the team and pack to help us build and halt momentum,” he added.

There was, however, more positive news regarding captain Francke Horn and centre Henco van Wyk. Both players took part in light running sessions this week as they continue their rehabilitation, and Van Rooyen is optimistic they could return in time for the club’s maiden URC quarter-final against the Irish giants.

“Francke and Henco completed a light running session yesterday to assess their progress,” he said. “They came through it well and will continue to build. At this stage, there’s a good chance they could be available next weekend.”

The Lions also received encouraging updates on utility back Richard Kriel, who has recovered well after recently suffering a head injury.

Source: Briefly News