Despite Orlando Pirates failing to seize their first chance to clinch the Betway Premiership title, former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Muhsin Ertugral remains confident that the Soweto giants will complete the job on their second attempt this Saturday.

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Mamelodi Sundowns currently sit three points clear but have already concluded their league fixtures, meaning Pirates missed the opportunity to go top after a goalless draw against Durban City last weekend.

Now, they have one final shot at glory when they face Orbit College FC at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. The scenario is straightforward: a win guarantees them the championship.

However, anything short of victory—whether a draw or defeat—will hand Sundowns a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.

Ertugral on pressure and end-of-season demands

“These situations are never straightforward. From the outside, it often appears simpler than it really is on the pitch. The players are under immense pressure to deliver, and while everyone expects that decisive goal, it doesn’t always materialise,” Ertugral told Ongama Gcwabe for SportsBoom.co.za.

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“I won’t be critical of the players—they gave everything. Success is never accidental. Over the course of the season, in my view, the team has performed strongly, and ideally they should finish it off in the final week.”

“Of course, it won’t be easy because they are up against a team also fighting to avoid relegation. But ultimately, achievement is never down to luck—it must be earned.”

Source: Briefly News