South African amapiano DJ Maphorisa went viral after he recreated the viral Shabang dance video

The star trended after fans used his dance video with the new Drake song from his album Iceman

Mzansi gave their opinion on Phori's video, with some giving the TikTok video a thumbs up

DJ Maphorisa recreated the viral ‘Shabang’ dance. Image: Djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa went viral after people associated his dance video with the new Drake song, Shabang.

It instantly became the Shabang dance, with more TikTok users jumping on the trend. The amapiano star could not resist jumping on his own trend.

X user @_kaysway_ posted the video with the caption: "South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa recreates his viral 'Shabang' dance and absolutely nails it. Fun fact: he also co-produced Drake’s 'One Dance'”.

As the dance gains traction, the world is slowly catching up to it, and Mzansi is in awe over DJ Maphorisa's influence.

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SA gives opinion on the video

Mzansi is split, as some people gave it a thumbs up, while others said the original is much better. Some users argued that the original video should remain untouched, but fans understood his reason for jumping on the trend.

Some users noticed Phori was advertising Kabza De Small's merchandise.

@DominickLynem replied:

"Everybody eating off this album no lie."

@TheDonBry exclaimed:

"Love seeing videos like this. Looked up Papta merch, and it is cold as ice. Please take my money!"

DJ Maphorisa recreated the viral ‘Shabang’ dance. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

@Asvll13 wished:

"They need to work together again!"

@LamaTheCule replied:

"Sabelo doesn't know a banger when he hears one smh I can't believe he's hating on this."

@WooziiLV said:

"He should sell washcloths like he was using in the video with his logo on them."

@Mulavelli_ replied:

"It’s good to see even he can’t recreate the dabs exactly because I've been trying."

@DEPUBLIC1 stated:

"This is supreme glazing. This song is trash. They are really trying to force this ALBUM."

@And_z_great reacted:

"The first video is better. The vibes there were more real."

@Sniffmeta responded:

"Love seeing producers jump into their own viral moments. This dance has serious global energy, perfect example of how music and social media fuse now."

@hoodiepap22 approved:

"Nah, stick with the first one."

@Mihlalism stated:

"I hate how people are now calling it the “shabang” dance and completely disregarding Lwetse."

DJ Maphorisa trends for viral gym video

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa’s viral post-workout dance video has sparked intense debate online after some fans noticed a bizarre detail on his gym clothes.

Online users were split over whether the Amapiano pioneer was just sweating heavily from his intense session or suffered an embarrassing bathroom accident. His sudden fitness kick has fans bringing up his ex-girlfriend’s viral rant about unhygienic men, with many convinced her words pushed "Porry" into the gym.

Source: Briefly News