Social media influencer Cindy Makhathini's latest video sadly didn't impress South Africans online

A video of the content creator flaunting her hourglass figure trended on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026

South Africans on X shared that maybe it was time for Makhathini to remove her BBL, as she looks uncomfortable

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The latest video of Cindy Makhathini. Images: Cindy_Makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Content creator Cindy Makhathini had social media buzzing when her latest video was shared on X on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

The brand ambassador previously trended on social media when she appeared to be knocked out at the groove.

Makhathani also recently failed to impress South Africans with her viral dance video on social media.

Social media user @villageguluva shared the latest video of the influencer on his X account on 17 May 2026.

South Africans comment on the video

@Blaq_Ston said:

"She even looks uncomfortable."

@ThandieM_ wrote:

"Ruined it all. She also needs to lose all that weight cause the additional rolls in the back, just making everything worse."

@Samaz002 reacted:

"I'm gonna be honest, I love booty neh, but some of these BBLs are not appetizing at all."

@AmoNtombi commented:

"Improper fraction."

@ballerslad said:

"How do they cope with the smell?"

@boitymoreosele responded:

"A BBL needs you to be in the gym, unfortunately."

@ntlok6 said:

"My guy, who doesn't even know her, said the same thing when we met her; he was like 'lomntwana ngathi unenkinga' (this child looks like she has a problem)."

@Honorabledawgs reacted:

"Are you saying that she paid to look disabled? Umngani wakhe (her friend) is on her way to."

@Rase_Tshego said:

"Are they applying for jobs, mara?"

@PMbuli76256 wrote:

"So, vele (really) life is about bums and being half naked these days, and it’s normal? nooo man."

@Lebogang_ML responded:

"What stage of hustling is this chomi yage is practically naked?"

@JozeC4 said:

"Is her outfit not tailor-made for her body? What’s with the hand twist now?"

@AnzaTino commented:

"Whoever convinced this hun to do a bbl deserves a place in hell, shem."

@MsieNgcobo replied:

"This is what happens when external validation surpasses internal esteem. Kodwake (anyway), people should do what makes them happy."

@_beatsdot wrote:

"This ain't it, fellas. Who told her to add more a**. She is wearing a diaper or what?"

@SingiNtini said:

"Sorry, but there is nothing attractive about this."

@codeofV responded:

"Mind you, that girl had a nice body to start with."

@ismelllikejizz reacted:

"As a person, you need to know when to stop."

@FaithHebrews responded:

"I don't understand why SA women do BBLs. Most SA women have nice back sides. Yes, they are different sizes. But most SA women don't need a BBL."

@MerleSchlebusch wrote:

"There is nothing slightly attractive about this look. It looks like a deformity."

SA responds to the latest video of Cindy Makhathini. Image: Cindy_Makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Cindy Makhathini flaunts her assets in viral swimming pool video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cindy Makhathini recently posted a thirst trap that nearly broke the internet.

The influencer shared a video of herself inside a swimming pool, flaunting her assets, and Mzansi men could barely keep their composure.

Social media men flooded the comment section, raving over Cindy's sultry moves and famous hourglass figure.

Source: Briefly News