Cindy Makhathini's attempt at dazzling fans with her dance moves sadly didn't go as she had hoped

The content creator posted a video of herself dancing in her living room while flaunting her famous hourglass figure

Her moves failed to impress the online community, with many slamming her attempt, while others commented on her curves

South African content creator Cindy Makhathini went viral on social media after posting another video of herself showing off her dance moves.

On 5 February 2026, she joined a viral dance challenge and used the opportunity to showcase her famous curves, vibing to Maero, Boohle & Lastborn's latest hit song Ngbambe Duze featuring MFR Souls and DJ Maphorisa.

Known for her famous thirst traps and suggestive videos, Cindy has built a massive following by leaning into her status as a digital bombshell.

At the peak of the viral Ceiling Challenge in 2023, participants showed off their twerking skills by giving viewers an aerial view of their moves with their phones plastered on their ceilings.

Cindy received requests from her supporters to join the challenge, and her video was declared the winner of the challenge, garnering over 10 million views and thousands of interactions.

However, while her visuals are usually a guaranteed hit, this latest display left her audience feeling more than a little underwhelmed.

Watch Cindy Makhathini's video below.

Social media reacts to Cindy Makhathini's dance video

The reactions to Cindy Makhathini's video were immediate; however, it wasn't so much her moves as her figure that had tongues wagging on social media. People commented on Cindy's bum, which many believe to not be natural despite her previous disputes about allegedly getting a BBL.

Cindy revealed in a viral interview that her only procedure was a 360-degree liposuction, which involves the removal of stubborn fat from the entire midsection, including the abdomen, back, and waist. Read some of the comments below.

mfudwana411 was disappointed:

"I don't like what you did to yourself with this new BBL."

theenissysebego wrote:

"The 40s are gonna look interesting for this bunch."

kwanelefeliciamabuza said:

"Not in 2026. We are tired now."

pertunia6917 slammed Cindy Makhathini:

"Looks like these BBLs change shape every day. Today it's a square shape, tomorrow it's round, it's a lot."

barbie_luhh remembered:

"Her body before the BBL was hot, but now she has definitely ruined it. Her natural bum was gorgeous."

Meanwhile, others did not waste time trying their luck on Cindy Makhathini, showing a clear distinction between admirers and critics. For these followers, the criticism over her curves was irrelevant compared to her undeniable beauty, proving that despite the backlash, Cindy's status as one of Mzansi’s most sought-after influencers remains untouched.

