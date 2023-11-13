TikTok birthed a new viral challenge called the ceiling challenge and the girlies are breaking their backs trying to join

MaWhoo is one of the latest contenders and shared her saucy remake of the viral contest

Social media wasn't impressed with the singer's entry and criticised her moves or lack thereof

MaWhoo's twerking skills were questioned by online users after she joined the viral TikTok ceiling challenge. Images: mawhoo_.

Social media is ganging in on MaWhoo after she joined the viral ceiling TikTok challenge. Looks like the Ngilimele hitmaker failed to impress netizens with her twerking skills and was dragged to hell and back, with trolls saying she shouldn't have bothered.

MaWhoo joins TikTok ceiling challenge

South Africans got a treat when Amapiano singer, MaWhoo joined the viral TikTok ceiling challenge. The challenge requires you to tape your phone to a ceiling and twerk to JID's popular single, Surround Sound.

The Dali Wami singer brought the heat in a sheer mini dress and shook her booty to the beat of the song:

Mzansi weighs in on MaWhoo's video

There's never a dull day on South African social media and it looks like MaWhoo failed to impress netizens with her twerking - yoh, social media is strict!

liwetweets was relieved:

"Finally some representation for big-bootied women who can’t twerk!"

RealFloetic_E said:

"Lol I don't think Mawhoo got the memo."

dolls_babyy responded:

"She twerks like Nicki Minaj. This needs people that twerk like Cardi."

IamBonkosi_SA commented:

"We need to beg her to stick to singing Nkosiyami siya cela. The fact that you had a failed OF is enough."

Lunathii_Drops was disappointed:

"I expected so much more, underwhelming"

Ihhashi_Turkei advised:

"Definitely, she must focus on giving us nice music and not being a baddie."

ministerTP__ said:

"Disappointed as a fan but deep down i could see she that type of do this kinda stuff or trends."

MaWhoo dances with Nomzamo Mbatha

In more MaWhoo updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer dancing with Nomzamo Mbatha and had social media gushing over the gorgeous ladies:

Fanele Mthembu said:

"I can die in peace, both crushes in one video."

