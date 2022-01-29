Vardaan informs Nandita about Aparajita and Kalpana's plan to kill her son, Malay, during his engagement ceremony. Later, Vardaan asks Aparajita to meet him at the temple before he leaves for Jaipur. The Blue Venom Girl teasers for February 2022 reveals how the meeting lures Aparajita to her death.

The Blue Venom Girl's February episodes are interesting. You would expect Aparajita to care less about Malay after discovering that his mum killed her mum. Moreover, the anger Aparajita holds against Nandita makes her kill one of Nandita's loved ones.

The Blue Venom Girl teasers for February 2022

Who does Aparajita kill in Nandita's family? It is sad to see vengeance leading to bloodshed. Meanwhile, none of the show's rivals will back down. Aparajita is the most powerful being in her world, while Nandita is the most heartless of all characters. Find more Blue Venom Girl series' updates below:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 8

Aurobindo, Kumkum, and Rasik's sniffer dogs fail to trace the beast in Kalpana's house. Later, Kalpana meets an enigmatic woman in a secret room.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 9

Malay's absence during the Oswal-Mittal's wedding discussion at the Mital's mansion raises eyebrows. Later, Malay gets injured while defending Tapur from the kidnappers.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 10

Aparajita rushes Malay to the hospital but discovers she can’t donate blood for him. Therefore, the girl decides to confront Kalpana about her health.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 11

Kalpana explains how Malay's mum (Nandita) killed Aparajita's mother after Kalpana married Harshvardhan Mittal (Malay's father). She also persuades Aparajita to help her ruin the Mittals. Later, Malay confesses his love for Aparajita.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 12

Aparajita cuts ties with Malay, and Kalpana lies to the Mittals that she found another groom for Aparajita. Elsewhere, Malay refuses to do a black magic ritual.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 13

Kalpana hires Arjun Jha to be Aparajita's fake fiancé after Nandita announces Malay and Kanika Agarwal's engagement. Meanwhile, Malay teases Aparajita's choice.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 14

Aparajita and Arjun meet Kanika and Malay on a double date, which leads to Arjun assaulting the drunk Malay. Luckily, Aparajita saves Malay from getting killed and whispers her love for him.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 15

Malay flees his engagement after receiving his mum's ring as a gift. He later spots Arjun kidnapping Aparajita from home.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 16

Aparajita promises to marry Malay if he mends her family's image after Nandita and her supporters insult Kalpana and her grandmother.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 17

A priest wants to do two rituals to solve Malay and Aparajita's horoscope problems. While Kalpana suspects Nandita's calm attitude, Nandita seeks to kill Aparajita.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 18

Aparajita restores her powers when dark clouds cover the moon. She then uses her magic to make the men attack their boss. Luckily, Malay saves Nandita from them. Therefore, Nandita resorts to using senses black magic.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 19

Kalpana sees Nandita's brother, Vishal, arrive at the Mittal mansion and informs Aparajita that Vishal almost killed Niranjana. Hence, Aparajita promises to destroy the man.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 20

Nandita worries when her brother's phone is out of reach. Meanwhile, Aparajita lets Vishal flee after torturing him. She also watches him jump from a cliff.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 21

Renu and her son, Vardaan, attend Malay's wedding. Kumkum tells Renu about spirits haunting Ghosh Baadi. Later, Kalpana catches Renu trying to sneak into Ghosh Baadi at midnight, unaware of the danger it holds.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 22

False allegations make Renu and her son want to return to Jaipur. Later, Vardaan applies something behind Malay's ear to protect him from evil.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 23

Aparajita wonders why Malay refused to enter her house. Later, Vardaan tells Nandita that he overheard Aparajita and Kalpana's murder plan against Malay during his engagement ceremony.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 24

Kalpana's behaviour at the engagement ceremony confuses Vardaan. Later, Kalpana bribes the pandit thrice the amount Kumkum gave him to delay the ceremony and orders him to fasten it.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 25

Vardaan and Aparajita agree to meet at the temple before he and Renu return to Jaipur. Unfortunately, bamboo sticks fall on Aparajita and kill her instantly. However, she resurrects to stop Malay from committing suicide.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 26

Vardaan (disguised as Roshni) sneaks into Ghosh Baadi to help Kalpana with the wedding arrangements. Moreover, she thinks Kalpana hid a precious item in the storeroom. Later, fire breaks out in Ghosh Baadi.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 27

Nandita discovers that Kalpana is the woman her husband married behind her back. Nandita pledges to tell Malay the truth after Kalpana discloses Niranjana's past to the Mittals.

Kalpana

Aurobindo, Kumkum, and Rasik's dogs can't find a beast in Kalpana's house. Later, Kaplans stops Renu's son from spying on Ghosh Baadi. However, Vardaan disguises himself and gets in. Will he see the mysterious woman in Kalpana's secret room?

Malay

His mum finds a bride for him while Kalpana hires a fake fiancé for Aparajita. The priest suggests solutions for the horoscope that binds Malay and Aparajita. Later, Aparajita's fiancé almost beats him to death.

Aparajita

Nandita sends men to kill Aparajita. However, the girl uses magic to confuse and send them back to attack Nandita. She later abducts Nandita's brother, tortures him, then makes him jump the cliff.

Did you love the Blue Venom Girl teasers for February 2022? If you did, don't miss to tune in on eExtra on weekdays at 16h45. It is the most entertaining supernatural movie you will ever watch.

