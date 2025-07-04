SA Amazed by CemAir Passengers Also Serving As Flight Attendants

A woman on TikTok wowed everyone when she shared a part of her experience flying with CemAir

She filmed a very unusual moment and posted the video online, which garnered over 329K views two days ago

Social media users were stunned and discussed the matter in a thread of over a thousand comments

A South African woman from Johannesburg, Mbali Lepaye Mosea, shared her experience with CemAir on TikTok.

SA was amazed by one lady's CemAir flight. Image: @mbalileemosea

Source: TikTok

The lady was stunned by an unusual event that took place after take-off and whipped out her phone to record the moment. She shared the video on TikTok and caught the attention of almost half a million people.

She posted the video on Wednesday, and it became her best-performing TikTok post out of her 35 content contributions since 2023. Mzansi had a lot of questions about the now-viral clip and addressed them in the comments.

Woman shares experience flying with CemAir

A South African woman from Johannesburg, Lepaye Mosea, booked a domestic flight with CemAir. People on the internet have shared their reviews about the airline and how casual the operations were.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mosea proved the popular chat to be true after uploading a now-viral TikTok video of her journey. She filmed the pilot making an appearance right before takeoff and captioned the clip:

“POV: The pilot is also a flight attendant.”

The caption is what made many people watch the entire video all the way through, as they wanted to see how the pilot would balance both roles. The clip then shows the passengers serving as flight attendants who shove a trolley of food from one end of the aircraft to another.

Mosea said:

“This flight was hilarious. What an experience.”

The passengers enjoyed their journey and found it hilarious. South Africans were stunned by the unusual operations and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by CemAir flight in TikTok video

Social media users discussed the flight and the unusual operations in a thread of comments:

SA was stunned by one woman's experience on a CemAir flight. Image: @mbalileemosea

Source: TikTok

@Lona Thomas highlighted:

“But one thing about CemAir, they will FEED YOU! It’s like you’re at your gran's house, honestly.”

@Buhle Buso.suggested:

“CemAir flights should be part of the South African Taxi Association.”

@preciousmabuza15 was stunned:

“Are you being served by other passengers?”

@Explore_With_Kabelo remembered:

“On the Bloemfontein to OR Tambo flight during the rugby World Cup, everyone was drinking, including the pilot. I’m not even lying.”

@Tshiia said:

“CemAir? Never beating the allegations! But the unlimited drinking?”

@Bridney Kgaphola wondered:

“Am I toxic for loving CemAir and always preferring it?”

@kagiso Hleza commented:

“Lol, I once boarded a CemAir flight from Mozambique to Zar and we were only 15 on the flight. They gave us all the snacks and cold drinks.”

@trishiaay shared:

“I think I’ll fly with CemAir when I go home and use FlySafair for return. I love the eating part and free snacks.”

@Tough Cookie🖤 pointed out:

“That time, CemAir was more expensive than Airlink.”

3 More flight-related stories by Briefly News

A South African woman from Cape Town shared her scary experience on a FlySafair flight to Saint Francis Bay.

Mzansi villagers were amazed at their neighbour who clung to a moving helicopter as it flew away.

South Africans were amazed by an SABC employee who created chaotic drama on a FlySafair flight on Boxing Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News