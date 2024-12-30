South Africans were amazed by a woman who created havoc on a Fly Safair flight on boxing day with her alarming behaviour

The lady was under the influence of alcohol and disrupted the peace during heavy turbulence after being denied more intoxicating beverages

People on board were baffled by the lady’s abrasive behaviour as she threatened everybody

It has not been a blissful season when it comes to aircraft news in South Africa since the ghetto operations in OR Tambo.

South Africans were amazed by a lady who disrupted a flight over alcohol. Image: @cheyjayhawk

Multiple events have underwhelmed travellers, including a story of a woman’s luggage being fiddled with.

SA amazed by ghetto fight on FlySafair flight

Videos of a woman screaming and fighting with the staff of FlySafair trended on TikTok. Mzansi wanted to find out the root of the incident, and one lady on the flight from Durban to Cape Town documented the scene.

Cheyenne Hawkins reported that a lady who goes by the name Nobuntu Mkhize caused havoc after boarding a flight under the influence of alcohol. The lady assaulted one of the flight attendants after refusing to give the lady more alcohol per their policy.

Mkhize threatened to destroy lives after claiming to be associated with the ANC and insulted passengers on board. Her reactions were caught on camera, leaving the country stunned.

She was escorted by police and kept at a nearby police station overnight.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady assaulting flight attendant

Social media users were amazed by a lady’s ghetto behaviour mid-air:

@Shreya wrote:

“Personally, if I were that flight attendant, I would’ve never been able to keep my cool.”

@zulyga_patel01 was stunned:

“I thought these only happen in America.”

@smakymathoho pointed out:

“It seems like flight drama is getting more interesting than taxi drama. Here, fear is not detected at all.”

@The_Rajap highlighted:

“I see she took boxing day literally.”

@carmen_goosen commented:

“Eh, December in South Africa makes people lose class, it seems.”

