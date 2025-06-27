An Orania resident shared breaking news about four preconditions the US government has set for normalising bilateral relations with South Africa

The Trump administration's conditions demand that property expropriation only happens with fair compensation and that American companies be exempted from BEE legislation

The Orania community is calling for a fifth precondition that would honour the accord on Afrikaner self-determination signed in the 1990s

One gentleman from Orania discussed the preconditions set by Donald Trump to stabilise SA-USA relations. Images: @JoostStrydom

An Orania resident has shared what he calls breaking news about the United States government setting four specific conditions that South Africa must meet before any normalisation of bilateral relations can happen.

Facebook user @JoostStrydom, who regularly shares Orania-related content on his Facebook page, recorded a video explaining the preconditions and suggesting an additional fifth one that would benefit his community in the long term.

The video was shared on 26 June with the caption:

"BREAKING: Update from Orania, South-Africa."

The clip details how the US government communicated these conditions to an Afrikaner delegation. According to Strydom, the first condition requires that farm attacks and farm murders in South Africa be classified as priority crimes by the government. The second demands that the ANC publicly condemn and distance itself from the "Kill the Boer" and "Kill the Farmer" chants that have been controversial in South African politics.

The third precondition states that any property expropriation must only happen after all legal processes have been exhausted and must include fair compensation to the property owners. The fourth condition requires that American companies operating in South Africa be exempted from Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) legislation.

The Orania resident expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for these preconditions, saying they would bring relief from what he called "genocide rhetoric" and tackle the issue of expropriation without compensation. However, he called for a fifth precondition that would recognise the accord on Afrikaner self-determination signed in the 1990s.

Strydom explained that this accord was publicly supported by Valli Moosa, the former Minister of Constitutional Development, who stated that the pursuit of Afrikaner self-determination was legitimate. He noted that this right is codified in Article 235 of the South African constitution, which guarantees the right to self-determination for cultural communities.

The video suggests that Trump's administration is reaching out to build stronger relationships with South Africa, provided these conditions are met. For the Orania community, this presents an opportunity to push for recognition of their long-term vision of self-determination and cultural preservation within South Africa.

Joost Strydom discussed a fifth condition he pleaded would be accepted for stabilising USA-SA relations. Images: @JoostStrydom

Mixed reactions from South Africans

The post generated various responses from social media users:

@NapoMohlakoana suggested:

"Maybe the Amerikaner refugee camp in the USA should be code named Oraniacan. And the racists that remain in Mzansi can migrate there and have Trump as their president."

@JoeAbdullah doubted success:

"Difficult to see The ANC agreeing to these terms. They will get funding from elsewhere."

@GarthLean joked:

"Malema and Rama having chest pains."

@LouisViljoen praised the approach:

"Love it, Donald Trump is a very smart man."

@HeinBuchner extended the BEE point:

"BEE must fall!! Not only for USA businesses but more so for any South African business."

@RobertErinHansen welcomed the development:

"Progress at long last. Thank you Donald Trump and the Republicans of the USA."

