Gwede Mantashe said he would encourage black people to build in Orania if he were president

Mantashe made the comments at Freedom Day celebrations on 27 April at the AJ Swanepoel Stadium, Mpumalanga

South Africans were divided by the comments, with some agreeing with Mantashe’s statement

Gwede Mantashe said he would urge black South Africans to build in Orania if he were the president. Image: Sharon Seretlo

MPUMALANGA – Gwede Mantashe has left the country divided with his comments on Freedom Day.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources was delivering the keynote address at Freedom Day celebrations in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, when he raised the issue of Orania.

Mantashe was tasked with delivering the address at the AJ Swanepoel Stadium on 27 April 2025, after President Cyril Ramaphosa was advised to stay at home to recover from a bout of the flu.

Mantashe sparks debate with comment about Orania

During the address, Mantashe said he would encourage people to build in Orania if he were the president of South Africa.

The Acting President said that he would encourage healing over hatred among people of all races. Mantashe added that this was important as the country marked 31 years of democracy.

“Actually, if I were president for more than three hours, I would declare that people must go and build in Orania. Black people must go and build there. And we mix them,” he said.

He added that peace builds a nation, and there would be peace if everyone lived together.

You can watch his statement below.

Economic Freedom Fighters set sights on Orania

Orania, a white Afrikaner-only settlement in the Northern Cape, has been a talking point ever since its formation.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province has particularly taken issue with the town’s existence, questioning the legality of it.

The Red Berets claimed that the Afrikaner-only town weakened unity in the country.

While Orania is the first town of its kind in the country, it’s not the only one. Kleinfontein near Pretoria is another town that’s an Afrikaner-only settlement.

The EFF are not fans of Orania, but many have defended the Afrikaner-only town. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

South Africans are divided by Mantashe’s comments

Many are already divided by the existence of Orania, with some saying that the country could learn from them, while others say it was a reminder of Apartheid.

Mantashe’s comments about black people building there equally sparked divisions.

Faith Smith said:

“Oranje is the least of our problems in South Africa. The worst crimes are black on black, we are bewitched. We hate our neighbours, we break our infrastructure, and our kids and women are not safe. Not even our own brothers who are trying to make an honest living. We hijack and take our own people's lives as if it's nothing. We need a drastic intervention from above.”

Mpondokazi Ncwabane added:

“Just leave Orania alone. We are busy learning from them. All we want from you and your people is service delivery. Just fix the country first. Crime and sewerage are everywhere.”

Patrick Vilakati stated:

“Orania is an example of what the standard of living was supposed to be in South Africa. Good service delivery and decent jobs for all. The government must do what is done in Orania, then there will be no need to go and stay there.”

Letlhogonolo Thibedi said:

“We must all go there and build our shacks.”

Chris T. Mude asked:

“This is what is supposed to happen, like right now. What's stopping the government from making this happen? The race staying there are also surprised why other races don't want to come and stay there. Let’s go, guys.

Yolanda Ndima exclaimed.

“RDP houses must be built there. Full stop.”

Qenehelo Sebetseli stated:

“Orania is our model. We can learn a lot from them. Hands off Orania.”

Manu Chiginga Sinthumule said:

“That's why he is not a president. Why not fight crime in the township and fix the borders?”

EFF Northern Cape leader wants to reside in Orani

Briefly News previously reported that the EFF leader in the Northern Cape called for a review of Orania's existence.

Shadrack Tlhaole also said that he planned to be the first black resident of the white-only town.

He made the comments as the EFF in the province marched to the Premier’s office to demand action is taken against the town.

