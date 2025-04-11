The new valuation roll by the Tshwane Municipality has the Kleinfontein, whites-only town fighting for its survival

The High Court in Gauteng has declared the whites-only town an illegal settlement and not compliant with the land use regulations of the Tshwane Municipality

The Kleinfontein spokesperson said that the proposed taxes by Tshwane Municipality are ridiculous and could result in the town’s closure

A whites-only Afrikaaner settlement known as "Orania-lite" in Kleinfontein, Gauteng, is fighting for its survival. This comes after the newly issued valuation roll by the Tshwane Municipality.

The future of Kleinfontein, a whites-only town, is uncertain after the Tshwane Municipality's tax hike and a court ruling. Image: Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why is this happening?

It is believed that the value of the 900-hectare property has increased exponentially since its last valuation. In the previous valuation, the value of the land was estimated at R21 million. During the new valuation roll the land worth increase significantly and is believed to be around R290 million. The increase in its value will thus result in higher monthly rates. It is believed that the rates can go up from the current R50 000 per month to around R2 million.

What is a valuation roll?

A valuation roll is a list published by a municipality with details of rateable properties under that given municipality. It is published every four to five years and the higher the value of the property, the more rates it will be charged. The most recent valuation roll by the Tshwane Municipality was released in March this year, with the previous roll published in 2020.

The land’s value has skyrocketed, increasing from R21 million to R290 million, leading to higher taxes and rates. Image: Th Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How did 'Orania-lite' came about?

Before Nelson Mandela’s release, following then-President FW De Klerk’s announcement to abolish apartheid, the right-wing Afrikaner group began discussions and plans for an independent homeland for Afrikaner people. Kleinfontein was initially formed by the Boere-Vryhyeidsbeweging (BVB), an Afrikaner political group, in the early 1990s. It shares the same values as Orania in the Northern Cape and is described as its sister town.

De Beer described the settlement as being in a battle for survival, with most surrounding roads consisting of gravel, only accessible by larger vehicles. He said that the board of directors is now grappling with a tough decision: whether to use its limited reserves to repair some of the roads or to set the funds aside for a looming legal battle with the Tshwane metro.

