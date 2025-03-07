Global site navigation

“Our Ancestors Fought for Freedom”: Orania Resident Unpacks Afrikaners’ History
People

“Our Ancestors Fought for Freedom”: Orania Resident Unpacks Afrikaners’ History

by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • A young woman from Orania, a white separatist town situated in the Northern Cape, shared a brief history of the Afrikaners
  • The Orania resident delved into why some Afrikaners celebrate on 27 February and how the Boere fought against the British for people's freedom 144 years ago
  • A few members of the online community shared their Afrikaner pride in the comment section, while others noted they appreciated the history lesson

A woman shared the history of Afrikaners.
A woman shared why some Afrikaners celebrate on 27 February. Images: Orania
Source: Facebook

South Africa is rich with historical moments that have shaped its people, influencing their sense of identity and the pride they carry in their heritage.

A woman from the controversial Northern Cape-based Afrikaner separatist town Orania recently shared a brief history of the Afrikaners, noting their victory against the European colonisers.

A great celebration for Afrikaners

The town's Facebook account shared with the world why Afrikaners celebrated Majuba Day, which took place on 27 February.

In 1881, after three months of war, the Boere and the British met at Majuba Hill, where the Boere, led by General Joubert, removed the British soldiers, who were led by General Colley, from their land within 20 minutes.

Battle of Majuba.
A vintage illustration of the Battle of Majuba during the First Boer War. Image: duncan1890
Source: Getty Images

The young woman explained to app users and those interested in learning about the Afrikaner people's history:

"This was the Battle of Majuba, which eventually led to the negotiation that restored the independence of the Zuid Afrikaanse Republiek.
"144 years ago, our ancestors fought for freedom. What is stopping you today from standing up for your freedom?"

The Orania resident urged Afrikaners to preserve their history as forgetting the past would prevent them from building a future.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Internet users show Afrikaner pride

A few social media users loved the video and shared their thoughts about the Afrikaners' history in the comment section.

Piet Pretorius stated to the public:

"I'm proud to be part of such a nation."

Johan Fourie shared with the online community:

"We must stand up again and fight for our country."

Apstle-John Vd Walt prayed in the comments:

"Protect the Afrikaners against their enemies. Let them not be destroyed, but let them have their rightful place on this earth."

Unathi Nomtshongwana enjoyed the clip and said:

"A great historical piece."

A proud Mokone Seja Paul noted to app users:

"God bless South Africa. We are one nation. Big love."

Bernard Corvinus added in the comment section:

"God bless Orania."

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

