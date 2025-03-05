A local woman, Chanda Roets, shared a fun moment where she saw a group of young ladies enjoying themselves in public

The young women were seated at the back of a bakkie and showed how they turned the vehicle into a grooving spot

Members of the digital community who watched the viral clip loved the women's energy and confidence

A local woman was entertained when she saw young ladies dancing at the back of a bakkie. Images: @chandaroets / Instagram, @chandaroets / TikTok

Source: UGC

Sometimes, all you need to bring a smile to your face is to see others having a good time. A woman went on social media to share how she enjoyed a group of ladies grooving at the back of a vehicle.

Groove on the move

TikTokker Chanda Roets uploaded a video on her account showing three young women (possibly in Gauteng, given the vehicle's number plate) sitting at the back of a bakkie with no canopy. The women were clearly having a good time on their drive as they were seen smiling and busting a few moves, not caring who was watching.

Chanda, who captured the fascinating moment, shared in her post's caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Being South African is just fun, man. PS: If the ladies in the video come across this post, I was the lady hooting and hyping you guys."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the local groovists

Hundreds of social media users took to the comment section to show love to the confident women in the bakkie. Some internet users also wished to be a part of the fun moment, while others shared that the positive vibes made them proud to be from South Africa.

Internet users enjoyed the clip of the women having a fun time. Image: Dani DG

Source: Getty Images

A TikTokker named Sesethu claimed the viral and fun-filled video was of her and her two friends, which led Chanda to reply:

"I hope you remember me. I was driving the black Honda and hooting when I was driving along."

Another app user who claimed to be driving in the vehicle said to Chanda with a laugh:

"I remember you waving at us."

Fellow TikTokker @makina931 added in the comments:

"I have this truck. Ladies, let's go until we can afford convertibles."

After watching the clip, an entertained @simonemona26 confessed to app users:

"There is no way I can pack my bags and leave this country. Never."

@mandyzim wrote with a smile:

"How do you expect people not to get attracted to such vibes?"

An eager @nailsbyayanda1 asked the women in the comment section:

"So, when are you inviting me to do this with you?"

@big.moss96 told the digital community:

"Happiness is the best medicine in life."

3 Other stories about grooving

In another article, Briefly News reported about an elderly woman who scolded a young man partying in front of her yard.

reported about an elderly woman who scolded a young man partying in front of her yard. A local man claimed and explained why he thought people at groove were partying with spirits. Some agreed with his take, while others dismissed the bold statement.

A heartwarming video featured South African fathers grooving to a popular nursery rhyme, The Wheels on the Bus. The men showcased their energetic moves, which online users adored.

Source: Briefly News