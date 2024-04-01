A heartwarming video features dads dancing and singing to the popular nursery rhyme The Wheels on the Bus

The clip showcases their energetic moves and enthusiastic singing, which earned them praise from viewers

Netizens applauded the dads for proving their active involvement and presence in their children's lives

Men singing a nursery rhyme gained online popularity. Image: @michkaysh

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video captures a group of fathers grooving to the beloved nursery rhyme, The Wheels on the Bus.

Men captured singing and dancing

The dads belted out the lyrics while showcasing their synchronised dance moves. The vibey dance did not even mess up the words of the kiddies song. Their infectious energy left viewers in awe.

Vibey group makes waves on TikTok

With over 344,000 views and counting, the video posted by @michkaysh gained TikTok popularity.

Watch the video below:

Importance of fathers

Based on the clip many viewers are convinced that the men spend a lot of time with their little ones. They highlighted the importance of fatherhood and bonding with children.

See some comments below:

@Tuttie asked:

"No one is wondering why there’s a Shoprite trolley in the bar?"

@pidocynthiabanda mentioned:

"They definitely be watching when the kids are not there, because there's no way. Especially those two in white T-shirts."

@SheebaSakala wrote:

"So they pay attention to Cocomelon after all."

@Portia.aj commented:

"I wonder how absent fathers are feeling watching this."

@k8Mungai posted:

"These people have been traumatised by their little humans."

@Jossie said:

"Elo they are not even messing up the lyrics."

@Herbsdynasty stated:

"When are they singing next? I have my alcohol I just wanna sing Row Row Your Boat."

@Thakgyviamblessed added:

"This screams we are present dads."

